The photo that should cause Man Utd and Ineos utter embarrassment

Eighteen months ago, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund all seemed set to push on at Old Trafford. Things couldn’t look more different now

It was only an everyday photograph to the non-Manchester United-supporting world.

To those inside Old Trafford in early February last year, it represented a long-overdue beacon of hope as three fledgling faces beamed from the advertising hoardings, surveying the kingdom they were readying to conquer.

A modern-day United Trinity for the digital age. Like Denis Law, Bobby Charlton and George Best, immortalised in bronze outside Old Trafford, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund looked at home by each other’s side, relaxed enough not to be overawed by the enormity of what lay ahead.

Even though the image of brotherhood and unbridled joy in a 3-0 victory over West Ham was over 18 months ago, that day is as good as it got for all three.

It is not out of the realm of possibility that all three could be playing elsewhere come this time next week.

From Alexander the Great levels of conquest potential, Mainoo, Garnacho and Hojlund are likely, the latter two especially, to just be remembered among the litany of names who tried and failed, for a longer period than anyone could have previously imagined, to restore a faded force to its former glories.

It became all too much for Hojlund in the end. When he was signed, for a surprisingly high fee, he penned a contract on the promise that he could be slowly embedded into the team.

Sold a very different United in the brochure, Hojlund soon found himself at the forefront of a strikeforce that created very little, and was forced to play three times a week due to poor recruitment.

The writing was on the wall for Hojlund from the off. After zero goal contributions in his first 14 Premier League appearances, the Dane’s superb shimmy and arrowing strike to open the scoring against West Ham saw him become the youngest United player to score in four consecutive games in the competition.

Hojlund netted in two more matches that immediately followed, but went on drought after drought, just as he had done in his first few months at the club.

Confidence is everything for strikers, and as the goals dried up, supporters started to get on his back.

He was stoic in the media and appeared to be determined to make amends. On the pitch, there was little evidence of such. A striker who doesn’t score goals is no use to anyone.

A move to Napoli on an initial season-long loan awaits. His reputation in Italy still stands from his Atalanta days.

Hojlund does not want to completely give up on his United dream yet, but after Ruben Amorim spent around £200m on a new strikeforce this summer, it appears to be a long road back.

Garnacho had been the perennial frustrater. Incredible endeavour and skill were prevalent every week, but the end product was lacking.

Two goals against the Hammers suggested he had found that missing piece to the puzzle.

Clutch moments kept masking long periods of indifferent form in the months that followed, leading to off-field issues presenting themselves.

Doubts persisted over those closest to him, with his brother, Roberto, seen to be a bad influence.

Garnacho’s own conduct on social media – anti-Erik ten Hag posts he liked for example – did not go unnoticed.

He got off to a bad start with Amorim, too. He was left out of the United squad for the Manchester derby last December, with Amorim citing issues over his conduct and behaviour.

The pair patched things up, with the Argentine one of the better performers in a season to forget last term.

Temperamental issues again came to the fore however as he publicly voiced his anger at being left out of the starting XI for the Europa League final in May.

The only starting XI spot that Mainoo can vie for is occupied by Bruno Fernandes (Photo: Getty)

Amorim was done, telling Garnacho to find a new club. Chelsea is the switch he wants, and if the clubs can find a compromise on the fee – the only sticking point – another wasted talent will burst through Old Trafford exits never to return.

Supporters won’t be protesting too much about those departures. Mainoo’s fall from favour, however, has been the root cause of a growing number of insomniacs being discovered around Greater Manchester.

His effervescent showing against West Ham, where he controlled the tempo of the match to his own beat, belying his lack of experience, came on the back of a wondrous stoppage-time winner at Wolves that had United’s own coaching staff open-mouthed in disbelief.

This was a different calibre of talent, one capable of building a team around. His fine goal against Manchester City in that season’s FA Cup final only intensified that belief.

His fall from grace is more complex and far less fathomable considering the heights he had already reached.

Amorim is still not overly convinced. He initially had doubts over the 20-year-old’s running ability, but Mainoo’s work over the summer impressed his manager.

The problem Mainoo now has is that Amorim is fiercely wedded to his 3-4-3 system, the Portuguese is not for turning.

Mainoo therefore would have to slot into a midfield two. He has been tried as a false nine and a wide forward, but Amorim has plenty of other options in such areas.

The Manchester-born metronome has too much ball-playing ability to be restricted in the anchor role, therefore leaving him suitable for one position – captain Bruno Fernandes’ role.

Usurping the only successful signing of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson decade-plus spell of decay is far from ideal. Thus, in Amorim’s eyes, Mainoo is expendable.

An academy graduate represents 100 per cent profit on the balance sheet – a useful thing in the Profitability and Sustainability world.

The player is understood to be open to a move away from his boyhood club, but given the price that United would command, a departure this week is unlikely.

A summer exit, however, cannot be ruled out. It would cause uproar, but United supporters are slowly getting used to being disappointed at every turn.