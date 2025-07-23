48
35
33
2
44
24
39
38
4
11
18
49
20
10
14
25
34
8
37
9
31
3
13
46
15
40
1
5
29
32
16
22
43
26
30
23
Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson Reunite as Fans Beg Co-Stars to ‘Date’

Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson Reunite as Fans Beg Co-Stars to ‘Date’

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
335 Less than a minute

According to court docs, the agreement noted Turner-Smith kept “earnings, accumulations and efforts prior to marriage, during marriage and post-separation.”

She also got “all cash and personal belongings, including, without limitation, clothing, jewelry, watches, and other personal effects of (Turner-Smith) in her possession and/or under her control.”

While the British actress also held onto “all cash and personal belongings, including, without limitation, clothing, jewelry, watches, and other personal effects of (Turner-Smith) in her possession and/or under her control,” Jackson didn’t leave empty-handed.

The TV star kept all the earnings he made before, during, and after their separation, as well as jewelry and two homes in Los Angeles, including all of the residuals owed to him from his acting career.


Source link

2025-07-23Last Updated: 2025-07-23
335 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Drake Finally Unveils ‘For All The Dogs’ Album

Drake Finally Unveils ‘For All The Dogs’ Album

2023-10-06
Deiondra Sanders Announces Engagement to R&B Star Jacquees Weeks Before Baby Is Due

Deiondra Sanders Announces Engagement to R&B Star Jacquees Weeks Before Baby Is Due

2024-07-14
Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ DIESEL, Electrifies LIV Miami with Dubstep Set

Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ DIESEL, Electrifies LIV Miami with Dubstep Set

2024-09-10
The Source |Rhymesayers & Metalface Records Release MF DOOM ‘MM..FOOD’ 20th Anniversary Edition

The Source |Rhymesayers & Metalface Records Release MF DOOM ‘MM..FOOD’ 20th Anniversary Edition

2024-11-17
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo