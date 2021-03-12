The post Pics! Flvme Shows Off His New Girlfriend appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.

Pics! Flvme Shows Off His New Girlfriend. Multi Award Winning Rapper Flvme has always made headlines for his amazing music and consistency in his music. He has previously made the news for the controversy surrounding his romantic relationships. It seems as if he has turned over a new leaf and is in a new relationship!

Flvme recently took to twitter to share cute photos of him and his new girlfriend Gabrielle. He used lyrics from his popular track FaceTime featuring Die Mondez to caption the photos.

Not much is known about his new girlfriend as yet.

His caption read, “How Can I Deny“. Check out the cute photos here:

How Can I Deny … pic.twitter.com/zkbRHFBOft — FLVME (@FlvmeSA) March 12, 2021

Flvme’s last relationship with ex-girlfriend Ashleigh Ogle. She was exposed by J Molley’s manager Nav Albers, manager for cheating on Flvme. It was not the first time she had been accused of cheating but Ashleigh denied all the cheating allegations.

On the music front, Flvme has kept a steady and consistent pace releasing good quality tracks with amazing features often. He recently released a short mixtape titled Jus’ 4 Lil Songs will four unmixed and unmastered tracks so fans could get a feel of what he was up too. He also dropped a quick freestyle to give fans a taste of what’s to come.

The FaceTime rapper recently appeared on Blxckie’s single Stripes and the two killed it! They also relesed the music video for the track.

With regards to his plans for the rest of 2021 he hinted at a joint project with American rapper 24hrs. The two rappers have worked together before on Flvme’s Dead Or Alive album.

After almost being unable to recover his music files , Flvme has said that he plans to come harder than ever in 2021 and possibly release more music than ever.

Let’s wait and see what Flvme has in store for fans.

The post Pics! Flvme Shows Off His New Girlfriend appeared first on SA Hip Hop Mag.





Source