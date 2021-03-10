Playboi Carti Announces New Album

Playboi Carti is on to the next one.

Less than three three months after releasing Whole Lotta Red, the rapper is teasing his next project. On Wednesday (March 10), Carti posted a slideshow of photos of himself, but it was the caption that had fans most excited.

“LeTs dr0p thiS new Album . w3 noT done,” Carti told his 6 million Instagram followers.

It’s unclear if he’s planning to release a deluxe edition of Whole Lotta Red or an entirely new album.

After a series of delays, the long-awaited Whole Lotta Red was released on Christmas Day. The 24-track album, which features Kanye West, Kid Cudi, and Future, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 100,000 equivalent album units.