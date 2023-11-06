18
14
32
9
10
31
22
11
13
33
46
3
2
16
21
40
44
20
47
8
43
48
45
29
35
4
39
24
30
34
49
7
26
37
25
1
5
23
50
15
38

Chelsea: Mauricio Pochettino open to Tottenham return as he discusses Blues fans

147 Less than a minute


The Blues boss says he needs time and success to feel the way about his new club that he did about Spurs


Source link

147 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham to step up Ange Postecoglou pursuit next week after Celtic boss impresses Daniel Levy

Tottenham to step up Ange Postecoglou pursuit next week after Celtic boss impresses Daniel Levy

Foxes Heap More Misery On Liverpool, City Go Seven Clear At The Top

Kylian Mbappe hits back at PSG as French star claims he ‘never discussed’ renewing contract

Kylian Mbappe hits back at PSG as French star claims he ‘never discussed’ renewing contract

England squad: Bukayo Saka in amid Arsenal injury fears as Raheem Sterling exile continues

England squad: Bukayo Saka in amid Arsenal injury fears as Raheem Sterling exile continues

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo