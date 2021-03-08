“Popcaan Was Right,” Dancehall Fans Roast Usain Bolt’s Latest Music Video – DancehallMag

Sequences of Usain Bolt puffing away on a cigar whilst cavorting and imbibing with his friends Ian ‘Pepe’ Goodison, Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner, his manager Nugent ‘NJ’ Walker and others, in his new Say Less music video, has not gone down well with many of his Jamaican and international followers.

According to some Dancehall fans, to add insult to injury, the YouTube video only lasts for 76 seconds, much shorter than the song itself, which they saw as ridiculous.

The video begins with two outriders on motorcycles escorting a gold motorcar to Bolt’s private party venue where the star is playing dominoes with a group of men.

A skimpily dressed young woman exits the car, walks up, and kisses Bolt on the cheek, and thereafter for the remainder of the video, he struts around puffing his cigar. He and his friends also show off meat they were roasting, play more dominoes, drink alcohol, and then get up and dance and show their Puma sneakers to the camera before the video ends abruptly, with a “to be continued” notation.

While some of his fans applauded the song and video and praised Bolt, some of his followers thought that his smoking antics were very unflattering and inappropriate for a man considered to be a model athlete.

“I do not think the video matches to you. You could stay out of vulgarity, tobacco, and alcohol at least while making videos and pictures so that you can influence the youth by being positive role model. You do not belong to this low level… best wishes,” Dinesh Lama declared.

“I think you’re really should look into life on the right side and the right away helping other younger artist school needed the most more than these bunch of idiots you has around you doing nothing according to our culture of our genre music come on Usain bolt you is on icon do the right thing. ,” knockees said.

Others contended that the song and video only served as confirmation that Unruly Boss Popcaan’s comments in January that Bolt should find and assist people with actual talent in the ghettos of Kingston, following the release of his Living the Dream single, was on point.

“Popcaan was right,” was The Advocate review’s succinct comment.

Rafco1syde blared: “Popcaan was right…..this is garbage….they won’t tell you because ur Usain bolt.”

“Popcaan never wrong … Go get some ghetto artist weh have talent .. cause a word unuh a put together and a try mek song .. a song this kmt,” an annoyed Andre Harris stated.

King Lord was scathing in his remarks. “Yea Popcaan was right. A retired track star at 35… a retired footballer/coach that’s been old since I was a kid in 98… and a overweight bald old guy with a grey beard and NJ the one with the passion for music with No Talent. Sums it All Up. Money can truly allow people to do all sorts of bullshit and it’s acceptable kmt,” he wrote.

“Usain do wa him fi duh already….better him an him friend dem turn producer….this a song yah a joke business ,” added another fan.

Others heaped ridicule on Bolt and his A-Team for what they felt was a wasted attempt at making a song.

Some felt that the song and video was made because Bolt was rich, bored and had a lot of free time on his hands. “I think this is just a bunch of rich people enjoying there selves singing nothing,” Javair Clark noted, while one don jeered: “When u have enough money to do anything n nothing at the same time.”

The heckling was intensified by Dancehall fans on radio disc jockey ZJ Sparks’ Instagram page where the music video’s intro was posted with Usain’s voice ringing out: “A joke ting dis!”

“Lawd can we please get some riddims that don’t sound like a they were made with a trap music app on an Acer tablet? I can’t take it anymore,” miami_lioness_productions said.

Another follower contractor_tiler, seemingly could not contain his amusement noting: “Another joke dis big mistake waste of time Usain bolt intro was perfect A JOKE DIS YOU NAH MEK IT IN MUSIC LISTEN TO THE PPL”.

“whispering…..smaddy run go call poppy deh ,” Returnofdemack wrote.

There were some words of encouragement for the champion sprinter though, from some supporters who thought that at least this track was a better effort than his Living the Dream single.

“Mi like bibi likkle verse it alright dem getting there,” kilah_cam93 said, while Maria Hondo noted: “Bolt keep getting better. Bad tune love the video”.