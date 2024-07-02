Portugal vs France: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Portugal vs France is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Friday, July 5, 2024.
The Volksparkstadion in Hamburg will host.
Diego Costa saved three penalties in the shootout win over Slovenia
Where to watch Portugal vs France
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One.
Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer app and website.
Portugal vs France team news
A bruising and exhausting 120-plus minutes will have taken their toll on Portugal, just four days before this huge quarter-final tie.
Selecao were unimpressive in attack and midfield, which may prompt head coach Roberto Martinez into some tinkering. In defence, can 41-year-old Pepe be ready for Kylian Mbappe after such short a break?
Didier Deschamps brought Antoine Griezmann back into the starting lineup against Belgium, so it seems likely he will continue.
Kylian Mbappe will carry on wearing his mask, though Adrien Rabiot is suspended after picking up another yellow card.
Adrien Rabiot is suspended for France
Portugal vs France prediction
Neither team have truly convinced at the tournament so far, so it really is all to play for on Friday night.
A France player is yet to score from open play after four games, relying on one penalty and two own goals thus far, and the Selecao defence, including Pepe, is proving a tough nut to crack.
Portugal will pose a bigger threat than any team France have faced so far and, unless Didier Deschamps can get Les Bleus firing, they face an early exit.
Both squads have talent in abundance, but only one have shown even flashes of brilliance.
Portugal to win, after extra time.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Portugal vs France latest odds
Goes to extra time: 17/10
(Odds via Betfair, subject to change.)
