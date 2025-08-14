PPC invests in renewable energy projects

SAMANTHA MADE

Pretoria Portland Cement Co (PPC), a leading cement producer in Southern Africa, is planning to invest in renewable energy projects in Zimbabwe and South Africa, targeting a combined capacity of 80 MWh.

This initiative forms part of PPC’s broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions, secure a more reliable energy supply, and enhance operational efficiency.

“The group is investing in renewable energy projects in South Africa and Zimbabwe, totaling 80 MWh, to lower carbon emissions and stabilise our energy supply,” PPC said.

PPC’s long-term strategy focuses on improving operational efficiency, strengthening commercial execution, and maintaining rigorous cost discipline.

Central to this is the RK3 project, which the company says will increase production capacity while advancing environmental performance.

“The RK3 project is a key strategic initiative aimed at enhancing capacity, reducing emissions, and improving long-term cost competitiveness,” the group added.

Looking ahead, PPC expects continued margin growth and operational improvements, driven by cost optimisation, strategic investments, and a more favourable market environment.

“Management anticipates further improvement in margins and operational performance in the coming years, supported by ongoing cost optimisation, strategic investments, and a positive market outlook.”

The company reaffirmed its commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and advancing sustainable business practices. Key measures include lowering the clinker factor in cement production, increasing the use of alternative fuels, and expanding renewable energy investments.

“Key initiatives include reducing carbon emissions through clinker factor reduction, alternative fuel utilisation, and renewable energy investments,” PPC stated.

PPC is also prioritising responsible water and waste management, biodiversity conservation, and active community engagement. Notably, all cement manufacturing plants in South Africa and Zimbabwe have maintained their ISO 14001 environmental management certification.

During the reporting period, PPC invested approximately R8.3m in corporate social investment (CSI) initiatives and R1.6m in social and labour plan (SLP) projects.

For PPC Zimbabwe, the company plans to continue reducing input costs, diversifying its product range, and defending market share amid a highly competitive environment.

“Capital preservation, foreign currency liquidity, and shareholder returns remain key priorities,” the group noted. The Zimbabwe business will also play an active role in national infrastructure delivery while advancing its sustainability agenda.

Looking forward, PPC announced plans to develop a new integrated cement plant in South Africa’s Western Cape, with construction set to begin in the 2026 financial year.

“This strategic initiative aims to enhance cost competitiveness and cement our leadership in low-carbon products,” the group said.

