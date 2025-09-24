The brutal side of the sport will be celebrated by England’s rebranded top flight this season. The i Paper speaks to key figures on the radical change in tone

Big hits, fights and physicality – the Premiership is going all out to celebrate the tough side of rugby as the new season starts this week.

Players and coaches have been consulted and they came back with a strong message that the game has been too bashful about the brutality and the bruises, as it seeks to attract new fans.

The i Paper understands content creators at the rebranded “Prem” have been given a brief of “big hits, niggle and gym content”, while a production company will film behind-the-scenes material on similar themes.

As examples, last Friday the league’s X channel highlighted how Louis Rees-Zammit was booed as the Welsh wing scored for Bristol Bears away to his former team Gloucester in the Prem Cup, and his sin-bin dust-up with a soundtrack of the referee describing “a seriously horrible picture”.

On Instagram, the Prem clipped up a touchline shoving match between a dozen Bath and Exeter Chiefs players, with commentator Ally Eykyn calling it “the first proper skirmish of the 25-26 season”, and a caption of “rugby men meet rugby men after a long summer off”.

The i Paper has been told the broadcasters TNT Sports will give as much prominence to big tackles like Bristol No 8 Bill Mata’s infamous hit on Bath fly-half Ciaran Donoghue last season as they do to run-of-the-mill tries.

The i Paper has spoken to key figures in the English game on the radical change in tone.

The players

Andy Onyeama-Christie of Saracens likens rugby to gladiatorial battle (Photo: Getty)

England internationals George Furbank and Beno Obano were among a players’ association group who asked the Prem to make more out of the physical side of the sport.

Andy Onyeama-Christie, the Saracens and Scotland back-rower who missed five months of last season after breaking and dislocating his ankle in a tackle, told The i Paper: “It takes special people to play the game, and I think that needs to be respected and celebrated.

“For thousands of years, we’ve seen gladiators killing each other. We’ve seen in Spain, matadors fighting with bulls. You get drawn to that stuff, and rugby is not that different: it’s human nature to enjoy the big hits.

“We can enjoy that and not feel guilty celebrating it, because all the players know that’s what they’re doing.

“I’m not saying the camera should have been zooming in on my foot facing the wrong way. But I play every game knowing that’s a possibility and it still feels worth it, and to everyone it feels worth it. Rugby for so long has shied away from what it really is.”

The coaches

Pat Lam of Bristol Bears: “The game is a lot safer than it was when I played it. But it’s a contact sport. When we do sessions with young kids, they’re saying ‘when can we tackle?’”

Rob Baxter of Exeter Chiefs: “We should make a big collision an exciting thing – not ‘oh no, what’s going to happen next?’

“The 20-minute red card is a step in the right direction. To have the amount of red cards we’ve had for completely unintentional incidents has always been madness.

“Combat sports like boxing, and UFC and mixed martial arts, have people who are educated on the risks, and people there to deal with the incidents that happen. We’ve had that in place with rugby union for quite a while.”

Alex Sanderson of Sale Sharks: “There’s no lessening of the importance of looking after players, but the needle in terms of concussions and so on had probably swung too far one way. I’m really happy it’s come back into the spotlight, particularly because of how we play as a team.”

Mark McCall of Saracens: “The ability to win collisions is probably the most important part of the sport.

“The players are very well trained, both in the gym and technically, to make it safe. We should admire what a player puts himself through – what people do for their team, for their club, for the fans, on a Saturday afternoon.

“It’s not for the faint-hearted, and you’ve got to have courage. I take my hat off to players who put their bodies on the line.”

The TV producer

Prem broadcaster TNT Sports is fully on board with the rebrand (Photo: Getty)

Gari Jenkins, match director for the Prem’s broadcaster TNT Sports: “We’re leaning into the physicality, and it’s Prem Rugby who have brought this to us.

“We won’t shy away from giving a big-hit replay, and referencing how physical the game has been. Instead of showing a best try of the first half, we’ll show you the best tackle of the first half, maybe. We’ll back it up with stats and our graphics providers.

“We’re not in the business of glorifying anything that shouldn’t be glorified. But we’ve done a lot of work with our sound guys to ride up the noise from the crowd, to elevate those moments.

“We like the ref-cam at TNT, because you’re gaining that experience of being on the field during play. The operator can tilt and pan the ref-cam now. And putting a player-mic on [Bath fly-half] Finn Russell during the 2024 final was just brilliant – it adds value across social, the midweek shows, and shows looking back the week afterwards.”

The TV presenters

Craig Doyle: “I want more real-time access. I love in NFL, they’ve got those mini satellite dishes on the sideline, they pick up the chat.

“You’ll have a defensive end smashing someone and it’s ‘oh man, did you see that? He absolutely nailed yer man, that was so cool’. In tennis, we’re hearing Aryna Sabalenka shouting stuff at her coaches.

“The physical side, it’s got to be within reason. The guys are such physical beasts now, they can’t be swinging punches. But everyone remembers Bill Mata folding an opponent in half last season. And you know if you’re gonna get smashed, to get rid of the ball quicker – and that means more passing and more attack.”

Ugo Monye, former Harlequins and England wing: “I loved the physical part of playing the game: smashing people and running round people and through people. And you did it believing you were physically prepared enough and robust enough and mentally in the right place to take on any challenge.

“I’m glad the fog has been lifted and we’ve been given more licence to talk about the things which are already celebrated in the stands: the boos and the cheers at those high-impact, high-octane moments. They cut across to your casual sports fan.

“You don’t need to know anything about rugby to understand and acknowledge what a big tackle looks like, so let’s shine a light on it. That’s our job, to convert feelings and emotions into something people can feel and immerse themselves in at home and in the pub.”

Our verdict

In the abstract, no one could have a better reason for fretting over physicality than Onyeama-Christie, the talented back-rower who fought back from a horror ankle injury this time last year.

But he and his fellow professionals say rugby is brutal, and that’s why players play it and spectators watch it, so let’s celebrate it – as long as safety isn’t unnecessarily compromised.

The Prem is coupling that message with accentuating the rivalry between teams and players and spectators, which does run a risk to the easy-going atmosphere at matches.

But it makes sense for the on-field depiction of the sport to be true to itself.