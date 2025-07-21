All of the 2025 Premier League club kits released so far
Although fans have a few more weeks before the Premier League’s 2025/26 season begins, the preparation for teams is definitely under way.
Arsenal have jetted off to Singapore for their tour, amid a number of signings already – and now they have hit headlines again – for their new kit.
Arsenal FC / adidas
There are still plenty more to come, but here are some of the top kits revealed so far.
Some teams debut their gear at the close of the previous season, while others wait until the very beginning of the new season.
While each kit will, of course, keep the team colours, there are always new ways to play with the look for both home and away.
Arsenal/Adidas
Arsenal have now launched both their new home kit and their away for their men’s and women’s teams.
The home kit was revealed before the end of the 2024/25 season, making them the first to give an early look at the future, and now have also released their second kit -a blue number with red Adidas stripes.
Arsenal FC / adidas
The Gunners are continuing their partnership with sportswear giants Adidas, with the new shirt exploring the “heart of Arsenal”.
The home kit leans into nostalgia, with the red shirt, trimmed with white shoulders and red detailing, featuring the letter ‘A’ on the badge at the forefront, in a reference to the 1990-91 title-winning season.
We are yet to see the third kit, but rumour has it, it will be white with maroon writing and detailing…. Watch this space for when it is released.
Aston Villa revealed its away kit in May
Aston Villa
In May, Aston Villa revealed their away kit – although there’s no sign of the home kit just yet.
The design includes nods to the home city of Birmingham, with design details inspired by the iconic Bullring, where the team has a new fan store.
The Man City kit leans into a minimalistic design
Manchester City
Keeping the typical sky blue colour, Man City have adopted a new look, with a white slash across the front and minimalistic emphasis on its sponsors.
It’s a clean look, cutting away a lot of the detailing that modern kits often feature.
It’s going down well with fans, although some critique the fact that both the home and away colours lean into lighter colours.
“Should it usually be at least one dark and one light kit. This is literally two light kits how is that gonna work?!” wrote one X user.
Newcastle United kit returns to the same stripe look in a new way
Newcastle United
Newcastle United’s 2025/26 kit doesn’t just look good, but also does good, with £5 per shirt sold going to the Newcastle United Foundation.
“It’s a way for supporters to not only wear the badge, and the beautiful new kits with pride, but to directly contribute to the life-changing work the Foundation does across the region,” chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said. “Together, we’re making a difference – on and off the pitch.”
Here’s the first look at the Tottenham Hotspur kit
Tottenham Hotspur
A new manager came at the same time as the new kit for Spurs in the first half of June.
“The 2025/26 Kit features a subtle tweak to the navy sleeves of last season, with a new grey and ashen slate pattern under the arm and the traditional lilywhite base forming the outer part of the sleeve,” the club announced.
Fans appear to be divided on social media, with one person critiquing on X: “Don’t like it at all. Looks like they are wearing rucksacks. Wish they would take note of some of the concept kits. Every year they are so much better to ban the actual kits that get released!”
Chelsea FC have only revealed their away kit so far
Chelsea FC
Chelsea have revealed their sleek away kit, with a largely white look, accented with red and green.
“There is an artistic feel to our new away kit, with the photoshoot taking place at Saatchi Gallery on the King’s Road and the colour palette inspired by a cult classic kit from days gone by,” the club announced.
“Our manager from the early 1970s, Dave Sexton, introduced an away strip back then which was a tribute to Hungary’s famous ‘Magnificent Magyars’ team from two decades earlier and it evolved into a white shirt with a broad red and green vertical stripe.”
New Man United home kit
Adidas / Manchester United
A United shirt can be one colour and one colour only: red.
“The colour red is fundamental to the club’s DNA,” said the club when revealing the kit. “There have been many different expressions of it over the years and, for this season, we wanted to do something a little different, using the sleeves as a canvas.
“The abstract graphic stays true to the club’s DNA while providing an innovative look and feel to an otherwise classy and classic jersey.”
Brighton stars pose in the 25/26 kit
Brighton fc
The new kit stays true to the iconic blue and white design whilst incorporating a few new features to freshen up the look for the new season.
“For the second year running, we have continued our creative collaboration with Percival, who provided bespoke styling across the shoot.”
The kit is available exclusively through the new club Megastore, and in Brighton’s Churchill Square store and online.
The new kit has been designed to visually encapsulate the rugged landscape that surround Burnley and celebrate the beauty of Lancashire.
“The print has been inspired by mapping and the contour lines of the surrounding hills, including Pendle Hill, repeated inwards to give a unique topographical pattern.”
One fan has commented saying “ Best kit in a long time in my opinion. I never buy them but might have to get one”.
“The strip, featuring a mesmeric patterned ‘wave’ that flows throughout the shirt, takes inspiration from the royal blue Mersey that provides the backdrop for the Club’s stunning new waterfront home.”
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Everton
The new kit will be worn during the club’s first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.
This new kit aims to merge the club’s historic past with a contemporary aesthetic.
Wolves unleash new strip
Wolverhampton wanderers
“It’s a modern day take on a classic Wolves shirt,” club historian Peter Crump said. “It’s traditional from the 1970s era– almost a modern twist on the three wolf head shirt from the 1974 League Cup. I can see Kenny Hibbitt, John Richards, Steve Daley and players like that wearing it.”
“The ‘70s is a well revered era at Wolves, so lots of the fans remember it with great fondness. We’ve got a great history, and we should celebrate it, and there’s no reason why the modern day and history can’t be combined.”
The reveal of the new strip marks the launch of the ‘United by More’ campaign.
Produced by East London agency Pivify and featuring players from the men’s and women’s first team, the campaign film aims to showcase the impact, influence and impact of the fans and the West Ham community as a whole.
Jarred Bowen
West Ham
The club have gone for a very clean and minimalist look this time around.
Newcastle have launched their new third kit and they don’t hold back on the nostalgia.
It’s Retro time!
Newcastle
The club have released a launch video for the new kit which features singer Sam Fender who recently performed at St. James park, as well as former players such: Tino Asprilla, Nobby Solano and Jonas Gutierrez.
The Seventeen Going Under singer appears in the promo
The Mag
