Premier League Darts 2024 prize money

The final week of action of the Premier League Darts season is almost under way, with eight players set to go head-to-head in the play-offs on Thursday night (16 May).

Tonight’s quarter-final matches will see Luke Littler square up to Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall face Michael Smith, Luke Humphries play Gerwyn Price, and Michael van Gerwen face Rob Cross.

The winner of the Aspinall vs Smith game will join Littler, Humphries and Van Gerwen for the grand final.

Teen sensation Littler is currently top of the table with 38 points, followed by Humphries with 33 points and Van Gerwen with 27 points.

Aspinall, who was runner-up in the 2020 season, said: “In every Premier League campaign I’ve played in, it has always come down to the last night.

“I’ve got the job done twice in three attempts. Last year was unfortunate, but I know what I’ve got to do, and I’m confident I am going to come out with a result on Thursday.”

He continued: “I’m playing against a close friend in Michael so it’s going to be a tough game.

“It would be a dream of mine to make my debut at the O2, so I’m looking forward to hopefully finishing my season on a high.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Smith said: “It’s a nice feeling going into the final knowing you’ve got a chance of qualifying, but me and Nathan will have to put our friendship aside tomorrow night.

“If I can make the top four it will have been a really good season, especially with the line-up this year.”

What is the prize money for the Premier League Darts?

From left to right, Peter Wright of England, Rob Cross of England, Nathan Aspinall of England, Luke Humphries of England, Michael van Gerwyn of the Netherlands, Michael Smith of England, Gerwyn Price of Wales and Luke Littler of England at Principality Stadium in Wales (Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Prize money for darts is still reasonably small compared to other sports, but the prestige and pride at scooping the top prize is priceless.

Here are the jackpots for the winners in this year’s competition.

Winner: £275,000

Runner-up: £125,000

Losing semi-finalists: £85,000

Fifth place: £75,000

Sixth place: £70,000

Seventh place: £65,000

Eighth place: £60,000

Winner’s bonus per tournament: £10,000 (x 16)

When is the Premier League Darts final?

Luke Humphries celebrates victory following the final with Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands on 9 May, 2024 in Leeds (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

The 2024 Premier League Darts final takes place on Thursday 23 May at London’s O2 Arena.

Sky Sports have exclusive rights to major darts tournaments until 2025, so fans can watch the action there.

You can also live stream the matches on the Sky Go or NOW TV apps.

Humphries, who beat Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship in January, secured his final place in a triumphant night in Leeds on night 15 of the Premier League.

Speaking about his win, he said: “Tonight was amazing. Going on to win was one of my greatest experiences in darts.

“The crowd were fantastic. It is what dreams are made of.

“I have played really well tonight, but it is how you peak on night 17 – being Premier League champion is something that would mean a lot to me.”