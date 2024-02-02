Every January done deal as deadline day ends

An eerily quiet transfer window ended in fittingly low-key fashion with only a handful of Premier League clubs securing last-minute deals. It was so muted that Lewis Hamilton’s shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari dominated Sky Sports’ deadline day coverage

Crystal Palace spent the most money on a player, parting with £22m to sign the England U20 international Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers. The Eagles have an impressive hit rate when shopping in the second tier and will hope the deep-lying playmaker can follow in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise’s footsteps at Selhurst Park.

Aston Villa also raided the Championship for a highly-rated prospect, buying 21-year-old winger Morgan Rogers for £15m from Middlesbrough after he caught Unai Emery’s attention in last month’s FA Cup tie between the clubs. The deal represents a significant profit for Boro who acquired Rogers for around £1m from Manchester City last summer. Bertrand Traore was released, freeing him up to head to Emery’s former club Villarreal.

Fulham’s search for a new striker to fill in for the injured Raul Jimenez began in Dortmund when they enquired about Sebastien Haller’s availability but ended down the road in west London after they struck a late deal with rivals Chelsea to borrow Armando Broja until May. Wolves and AC Milan were also interested in the Albanian who has struggled for goals this season.

Tottenham tied up an impressive window by beating Barcelona to Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall. A fee of £8.5m plus add-ons was agreed with Djurgarden for the 18-year-old who will spend the rest of the campaign in Sweden before linking up with Ange Postecoglou’s squad for pre-season.

With Timo Werner settling in nicely, Spurs also agreed to send a young forward out on loan with Argentine Alejo Veliz moving to Sevilla.

Despite being charged for profit and sustainability breaches last month, Nottingham Forest were undeterred in their quest for recruits. Matz Sels, who had a forgettable spell at Newcastle during the Rafa Benitez era, joined from Strasbourg to become the sixth goalkeeper to sign for Forest since their promotion in 2022.

Claudio’s son Giovanni Reyna and teenage frontman Rodrigo Ribeiro also arrived at the City Ground on loan from Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon respectively. Chuba Akpom was another target for Nuno Espirito Santo but Ajax were unwilling to sanction a sale for the former Arsenal youngster.

Orel Mangala’s move to Lyon afforded Forest some wriggle room, and the Ligue 1 club made it a Premier League double by snapping up Said Benrahma. West Ham also agreed to sell Pablo Fornals to Real Betis, but somewhat peculiarly, the Spanish midfielder was in attendance at the London Stadium, rather than travelling to Seville, as David Moyes’ side faced Bournemouth in the Premier League.

While Dominic Solanke was busy ruining Kalvin Phillips’ Hammers debut, the Cherries were out adding another striker (and possible Solanke replacement?) to Andoni Iraola’s squad. Enes Unal will spend the next few months on loan at the Vitality from Getafe ahead of an obligatory £14m permanent move in the summer. The domino effect saw Kieffer Moore head out to promotion chasing Ipswich Town.

FFP regulations prevented Newcastle from pursuing big-name targets but they were able to bring in the 18-year-old Alfie Harrison from Manchester City, who will initially link up with the U23s.

Elsewhere, Maxime Esteve won the Aaron Lennon award for looking the least thrilled to be at his new club after pitching up at Turf Moor. The France U21 international joined Burnley on loan from Montpellier and has the unenviable task of shoring up the division’s second-leakiest defence.

Here’s the list of done deals in full.

Arsenal

In:

Out: Tyreece John-Jules (loan to Derby County), Mika Biereth (loan to Sturm Graz), Lino Souza (undisclosed to Aston Villa), Alex Runarsson (free to Copenhagen), Zane Monlouis (loan to Reading), Miguez Azeez (undisclosed to Atletico Balaeres)

Aston Villa

In: Morgan Rogers (£16m from Middlesbrough), Kosta Nedeljkovic (undisclosed from Red Star Belgrade), Lino Souza (undisclosed from Arsenal), Joe Gauci (undisclosed from Adelaide)

Out: Kosta Nedeljkovic (loan to Red Star Belgrade), Kerr Smith (loan to St Johnstone), Finn Azaz (£2m to Middlesbrough), Ben Chrisene (loan to Blackburn Rovers), Rico Richards (loan to Stockport County), Filip Marschall (loan to MK Dons), Leander Dendoncker (loan to Napoli), Bertrand Traore (free to Villarreal)

Bournemouth

In: Enes Unal (loan from Getafe with £14m obligation to buy), Romain Favre (recalled from loan at Lorient)

Out: Joe Rothwell (loan to Southampton), Hamed Traore (loan to Napoli), Billy Terrell (loan to Dartford), Jack Wadham (loan to Worthing), Emiliano Marcondes (loan to Hibernian), David Brooks (loan to Southampton), Ben Greenwood (loan to Eastleigh)

Brentford

In: Yunus Emre Konak (£4m from Sivasspor), Sergio Reguilon (loan from Spurs), Ben Krauhaus (undisclosed from Bromley), Hakon Valdimarsson (undisclosed from Elfsborg), Mukhammadali Urinboev (loan from Pakhtakor)

Out: Ben Krauhaus (loan to Bromley), Charlie Goode (loan to Wigan Athletic), Myles Peart-Harris (loan to Portsmouth), Michael Olakigbe (loan to Peterborough United)

Brighton

In: Valentin Barco (£7.8m from Boca Juniors), Steven Hall (undisclosed from Adelaide), Caylan Vickers (undisclosed from Reading), Josh Robertson (undisclosed from Sunderland)

Out: Jeremy Sarmiento (loan to Ipswich Town), James Beadle (loan to Sheffield Wednesday), Jensen Weir (loan to Port Vale), Yasin Ayari (loan to Blackburn), Adam Mazilu (loan to Vitesse Arnhem), Mahmoud Dahoud (loan to Stuttgart), Jack Hinchy (loan to Shrewsbury), Imari Samuels (loan to Fleetwood)

Burnley

In: David Datro Fofana (loan from Chelsea), Maxime Esteve (loan from Montpellier), Lorenz Assignon (loan to Rennes)

Out: Dara Costelloe (loan to Dundee FC), Scott Twine (loan to Bristol City), Owen Dodgson (loan to Dundee FC), Darko Churlinov (loan to Schalke 04), Jez Davies (undisclosed to Salford), Denis Franchi (undisclosed to Ternana)

Chelsea

In:

Out: Ian Maatsen (loan to Borussia Dortmund), Alex Matos (loan to Huddersfield Town), Jamie Cumming (loan to Oxford City), David Datro Fofana (loan to Burnley), Toby Beach (loan to Gateshead), Armando Broja (loan to Fulham pending confirmation), Andrey Santos (loan to Strasbourg)

Crystal Palace

In: Adam Wharton (£22m from Blackburn Rovers), Daniel Munoz (£6.8m from Genk)

Out: Sean Grehan (loan to Carlisle), John-Kymani Gordon (loan to AFC Wimbledon), Tayo Adaramola (loan to Molenbeek), Malcolm Ebiowei (loan to Molenbeek), Kofi Balmer (loan to AFC Wimbledon)

Everton

In:

Out: Ryan Astley (undisclosed to Dundee), Sean McCallister (loan to Inverness Caledonian Thistle), Mason Holgate (loan to Sheffield United)

Fulham

In: Armando Broja (loan from Chelsea pending confirmation)

Out: Luke Harris (loan to Exeter City), Luca Ashby-Hammond (loan to Notts County), George Wickens (loan to Ross County), Olly Sanderson (loan to Sutton), Ollie O’Neill (undisclosed to Leyton Orient), Jay Williams (undisclosed to Sutton), Chris O’Donnell (loan to Airdrie)

Liverpool

In:

Out: Vitezslav Jaros (loan to Sturm Graz), Marcelo Pitaluga (loan to St Patrick’s Athletic), Fabio Carvalho (loan to Hull City), Paul Glatzel (undisclosed to Swindon Town), Luke Hewitson (loan to Stalybridge Celtic), James Balagizi (loan to Kilmarnock), Calvin Ramsay (loan to Bolton Wanderers), Owen Beck (loan to Dundee FC), Nat Phillips (loan to Cardiff)

Luton

In: Tom Holmes (undisclosed from Reading), Daiki Hashioka (undisclosed from Sint-Truiden)

Out: Joe Taylor (loan to Lincoln City), Tobias Braney (loan to Hayes and Yeading), Tom Holmes (loan to Reading), Jayden Luker (loan to Woking), Ryan Giles (loan to Hull City), Aidan Francis-Clarke (loan to St Albans)

Manchester City

In: Claudio Echeverri (£12.5m from River Plate)

Out: Claudi Echeverri (loan to River Plate until January 2025) Zack Steffen (undisclosed to Colorado Rapids), Kalvin Phillips (loan to West Ham), Alfie Harrison (undisclosed to Newcastle)

Manchester United

In:

Out: Donny van de Beek (loan to Eintracht Frankfurt), Sergio Reguilon (end of loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Jadon Sancho (loan to Borussia Dortmund), Hannibal Mejbri (loan to Sevilla), Alvaro Fernandez (loan to Benfica), Mateo Mejia (undisclosed to Sevilla), Rhys Bennett (loan to Stockport County), Dan Gore (loan to Port Vale), Radek Vitek (loan to Accrington Stanley), Facundo Pellistri (loan to Granada), Isak Hansen-Aaroen (undisclosed to Werder Bremen)

Newcastle

In: Alfie Harrison (undisclosed from Man City)

Out: Javier Manquillo (undisclosed to Celta Vigo), Dylan Stephenson (loan to South Shields), Remi Savage (undisclosed to Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Nottingham Forest

In: Giovanni Reyna (loan from Borussia Dortmund), Rodrigo Ribeiro (loan from Sporting Lisbon), Matz Sels (undisclosed from Strasbourg pending confirmation)

Out: Orel Mangala (loan to Lyon pending confirmation), Emmanuel Dennis (loan to Watford), Pharrell Johnson (undisclosed to Swindon Town), Oli Hammond (undisclosed to Oldham), Jonathan Panzo (loan to Standard Liege), Scott McKenna (loan to Copenhagen), Alex Mighten (loan to Port Vale), Julian Larsson (loan to Morecambe), Ethan Horvath (undisclosed to Cardiff)

Sheffield United

In: Ben Brereton Diaz (loan from Villarreal), Sam Curtis (undisclosed from St Patrick’s Athletic), Ivo Grbic (undisclosed from Atletico Madrid), Mason Holgate (loan from Everton)

Out: Benie Traore (loan to Nantes), Harrison Neal (undisclosed to Carlisle), Antwoine Hackford (loan to Burton Albion)

Tottenham

In: Radu Dragusin (£26m from Genoa), Timo Werner (loan from RB Leipzig), Lucas Bergvall (£8.5m from Djurgarden pending confirmation)

Out: Hugo Lloris (free to LAFC), Eric Dier (loan to Bayern Munich with option to buy), Djed Spence (loan to Genoa with option to buy), Josh Keeley (loan to Barnet), Ashley Phillips (loan to Plymouth), Matthew Craig (loan to Doncaster Rovers), Alfie Devine (loan to Plymouth), Sergio Reguilon (loan to Brentford), Japhet Tanganga (loan to Millwall), Ivan Perisic (loan to Hajduk Split), Alejo Veliz (loan to Sevilla)

West Ham

In: Kalvin Phillips (loan from Manchester City)

Out: Pablo Fornals (undisclosed to Real Betis pending confirmation), Said Benrahma (undisclosed to Lyon pending confirmation), Thilo Kehrer (loan to Monaco with £9.5m option to buy), Krizstian Hegyi (loan to Den Bosch), Conor Coventry (undisclosed to Charlton Athletic), Gideon Kudua (loan to Wycombe Wanderers), Thierry Nevers (undisclosed to Sheriff Tiraspol), Callum Marshall (loan West Brom)

Wolves

In: Noha Lemina (loan from PSG)

Out: Fabio Silva (loan to Rangers), Sasa Kalajdzic (loan to Eintracht Frankfurt), Luke Cundle (loan to Stoke City), Dexter Lembikisa (loan to Hearts), Louie Molden (loan to Northampton Town), Chem Campbell (loan to Wycombe Wanderers), Goncalo Guedes (loan to Villarreal), Yerson Mosquera (loan to Villarreal), Jonny Otto (free to PAOK)