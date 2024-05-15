History of Premier League final-day title battles shows mammoth task Arsenal face to dethrone Man City

City and Liverpool have had the closest rivalry over the last decade, with this the third occasion in nine years there was still interest on the last day of the season. Pep Guardiola’s side, having not lost since October, led Jurgen Klopp’s team, undefeated since the start of the year, by a point – meaning they had only to match the hosts’ result at Anfield. After an hour Liverpool were drawing against Wolves but City were 2-0 down, only to mount a remarkable comeback to win 3-2.