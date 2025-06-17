When are Premier League fixtures released? Match dates for 2025-26 season confirmed
The dust has only just settled on the previous Premier League season as clubs are turn their attention to the new campaign.
Particularly, the release of the fixture schedule for 2025-26.
Liverpool are the team to beat after they ended Manchester City’s four-year dominance to be crowned champions of England for a record-equalling 20th time. Arsenal finished as runners-up once again, whilst Chelsea and Newcastle completed the top five, sealing Champions League qualification in the process.
While the Club World Cup is on hand for a football fix this summer, the new club season is already on the horizon.
When are the Premier League fixtures released?
The Premier League will release the fixtures for the 2025-26 campaign on Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
The official reveal for the 380 matches is set for 9am BST.
When does the Premier League start?
The first match is currently pencilled in for Saturday, August 16, but that could be brought forward slightly if the opening game is given a Friday night slot for TV coverage.
That is just over a month after the final of the Club World Cup, which will be played on July 13 – and could feature Man City or Chelsea.
Over the Christmas period, no clubs will play more than once within a period of 60 hours, and there will be no Christmas Eve fixture.
The final round of games is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2026.
Which Premier League games are on TV?
Sky Sports and BT Sport will announce their first picks for televised coverage shortly after the fixtures are released.
