24
48
5
14
20
49
37
32
16
35
9
46
2
4
26
3
34
15
18
40
30
25
33
43
1
23
39
11
22
10
38
13
31
44
8
29
Inside Premier League scouting: How AI is shaping transfer decisions in race to find young talent

Inside Premier League scouting: How AI is shaping transfer decisions in race to find young talent

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
327 Less than a minute


Eyeball’s head of football strategy Oliver Dehnhardt tells Standard Sport about the work going on to identify the next superstars


Source link

2025-04-24Last Updated: 2025-04-24
327 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Super sub McTominay keeps Man Utd’s top four hopes alive

Super sub McTominay keeps Man Utd’s top four hopes alive

2024-02-11
West Indies vs England: Sam Curran relieved as timely resurgence helps set up ODI series decider

West Indies vs England: Sam Curran relieved as timely resurgence helps set up ODI series decider

2023-12-07
Brennan Johnson struggles clear after jarring moment with Tottenham fans but late winners offers fresh hope

Brennan Johnson struggles clear after jarring moment with Tottenham fans but late winners offers fresh hope

2024-09-20
Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Brentford vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2024-08-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo