Newcastle thrash Sheff Utd 8-0 as Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa win

Newcastle United completed the Sheffield double in style as they equalled their biggest win of the Premier League era at Sheffield United, whose difficult week ended in an embarrassing 8-0 defeat.

The Blades, who paid tribute before kick-off to women’s player Maddy Cusack following her death aged just 27 this week, endured a chastening afternoon on the pitch at Bramall Lane.

Eddie Howe‘s side hit Sheffield Wednesday for eight under Sir Bobby Robson in 1999 and they did the same to their city rivals on Sunday as Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak all scored.

Any questions about how Newcastle would cope with juggling the demands of the Premier League and Champions League were answered emphatically in a vibrant display which asserted themselves as top-six contenders again following a slow start to the campaign.

The result will add extra pain to the Blades who were already suffering from the events of this week and it was their heaviest league defeat in history.

Son Heung-min scored two equalisers as Tottenham Hotspur held north London derby rivals Arsenal 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The South Korean drew Spurs level for the first time with a strike just prior to the interval, cancelling out a 26th-minute own goal by Cristian Romero, who deflected in Bukayo Saka‘s shot.

There was then further frustration for Romero nine minutes after the break as, following a VAR check, the Argentina defender was deemed guilty of a handball and Saka converted the resulting penalty.

But within seconds things were all square once again, Jorginho losing possession to James Maddison and the England man, as he had in the first half, teeing up Son to finish.

The result leaves Tottenham and Arsenal fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League table, both four points behind leaders Manchester City.

Premier League table

Liverpool moved up to second, two points behind City, following a 3-1 home victory over West Ham.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front with a 16th-minute penalty and after Jarrod Bowen equalised with a header late in the first half, Darwin Nunez restored Liverpool’s advantage with a brilliant volley on the hour mark before substitute Diogo Jota wrapped things up late on.

Brighton are a point further back in third after coming from behind to defeat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Amex Stadium.

After Dominic Solanke gave the visitors the lead in the 25th minute, the subsequent turnaround saw Milos Kerkez score an own goal in first-half stoppage time and Kaoru Mitoma, having come on at the interval, add a brace, making it 2-1 in the opening minute of the second half before heading his second after 77 minutes.

Chelsea endured more misery as they were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by Aston Villa.

Axel Disasi and Mykhaylo Mudryk collide as they jump for the ball (Photo: Getty)

The Blues, who have won only once in the league this season, were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Malo Gusto was sent off, and Ollie Watkins then notched what proved the winner for Villa in the 73rd.

While the Midlands outfit are sixth, Chelsea languish in 14th place with five points and three losses from six games as Mauricio Pochettino‘s tough start in charge of the Londoners continues.

Additional reporting by Press Association