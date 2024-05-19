48
26
32
3
25
5
49
38
13
15
9
44
35
46
39
4
16
22
37
31
34
23
40
43
33
2
8
11
24
20
18
14
10
30
29
1
Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, live scores and results on final day

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, live scores and results on final day

2024-05-19Last Updated: 2024-05-19
334 1 minute read


Liverpool and Aston Villa will round out the top four but Tottenham are suddenly in danger of losing fifth place, before facing bottom club Sheffield United.


Source link

2024-05-19Last Updated: 2024-05-19
334 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Liverpool XI vs Norwich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup game today

Liverpool XI vs Norwich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup game today

2024-01-28
Tommy Freeman exclusive: Northampton sorcerer hoping for Champions Cup magic in Leinster showdown

Tommy Freeman exclusive: Northampton sorcerer hoping for Champions Cup magic in Leinster showdown

2024-05-01
Joe Joyce: I overlooked Zhilei Zhang once… that won’t happen again

Joe Joyce: I overlooked Zhilei Zhang once… that won’t happen again

2023-09-22
When are new Premier League fixtures released? Key dates for 2023-24 season announced

When are new Premier League fixtures released? Key dates for 2023-24 season announced

2023-06-13
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo