Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, live scores and results on final day
Liverpool and Aston Villa will round out the top four but Tottenham are suddenly in danger of losing fifth place, before facing bottom club Sheffield United.
At home to Bournemouth, Chelsea are likely to end up sixth while Manchester United and Newcastle are competing for the final European spot, before facing Brighton and Brentford respectively.
West Ham are already guaranteed ninth place but the final spot in the top half is up for grabs between Brighton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolves.
Everton and Nottingham Forest will at least wind up tough seasons outside the relegation zone. Luton host Fulham to end their one-year stay in the top flight with Burnley and Sheffield United also already down.
Premier League table 2023-24
Fixtures, results and live scores
