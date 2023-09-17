Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 5 as Arsenal close gap

The Premier League champions beat West Ham 3-1 on Saturday with late goals from Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland.

Matchday five kicked off on Saturday lunchtime as Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolves.

Tottenhamhad to strike late to avoid a shock defeat to Sheffield United as Richarlison’s first goal of the season helped a comeback win. Manchester United, meanwhile, were thrashed 3-1 at home by Brighton, while Fulham beat Luton and Crystal Palace lost to Aston Villa.

Newcastle then got back to winning ways with a tight win over Brentford.

Sunday began with further disappointment for Chelsea in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth before Arsenal beat Everton. The Gunners put their disastrous Goodison Park record behind them to earn a narrow 1-0 win.

On Monday, Nottingham Forest and Burnley face off at the City Ground to finish off this round of Premier League matches.

