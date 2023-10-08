Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 8

It promises to be a fantastic round of games, culminating in a showdown between Manchester City and Arsenal in a clash that is sure to have a huge impact on the title race.

After Spurs won with 10 men, Manchester United had Scott McTominay to thank with two injury-time goals to come from behind to beat Brentford in stunning fashion. Nearby, Raheem Sterling returned to top form as Chelsea also came from behind to beat Burnley.

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 with Nottingham Forest in the late kick-off on Saturday, while Fulham beat Sheffield United and Everton cruised past Bournemouth.

Liverpool made a tough trip to Brighton, where it finished in an entertaining draw, and Newcastle also had to settle for a point after West Ham’s late equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

