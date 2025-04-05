Premier League table: Latest standings, fixtures and results for gameweek 31
Indeed, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Everton on Saturday lunchtime, with Leandro Trossard’s opener cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye’s penalty to leave the Gunners 11 points behind the Reds.
Most of the action then comes on Sunday. Manchester City travel to Manchester United for another derby as the headline fixture, though that comes after Chelsea travel to west London rivals Brentford and under-pressure Tottenham welcome Southampton. Liverpool travel to Fulham.
Premier League latest scores, fixtures and results
Follow the Premier League season live with Standard Sport.
