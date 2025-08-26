Transfer window limbo XI – Chelsea outcasts, Man Utd flops and a £150m striker

A number of high-profile players face uncertain futures heading into the final stages

Silly season is almost over, with the Premier League’s transfer window finally slamming shut on Monday 1 September at 7pm.

The 20 top-flight clubs have splashed over £2bn on summer signings, and the spending is set to continue right up until the deadline, with various deals yet to be tied up.

Numerous players are in a state of limbo – either self-imposed or enforced by their clubs – and will hope for a swift resolution with the clock ticking.

Some will be getting especially twitchy, given this is a World Cup year.

There are so many big names still awaiting moves that you could assemble a pretty strong (if ludicrously top-heavy) team of them.

Goalkeeper: Ederson (Man City)

Ederson may soon be faced with competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma (Photo: Getty)

Manchester City have already bought one goalkeeper in James Trafford and could get another one with Paris Saint-Germain outcast Gianluigi Donnarumma heavily linked.

Should Donnarumma sign on the dotted line, it would surely spell the end for Ederson, who is too good to be twiddling his thumbs.

Where could he go? Galatasaray appears to be the likeliest destination.

Right-back: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

Various left-backs have been lobbed onto the scrapheap pile, but there aren’t many right-backs angling for a transfer. Hence, Chilwell’s inclusion on his wrong side.

The England international has played just once for Chelsea since the start of last season, as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Barrow in the Carabao Cup. He finished the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.

Where could he go? Another loan seems likely. Everton could be a good fit given Vitalii Mykolenko’s limitations going forward.

Centre-back: Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Oliver Glasner is understandably desperate for him to stay; Steve Parish is understandably desperate for him to go. Guehi’s situation is causing friction in south London.

Despite winning the FA Cup and securing European football, Glasner’s squad is weaker compared to last season.

Losing Guehi would be a huge blow, but Palace face the prospect of him leaving for free next year if they don’t sell now.

Where could he go? Ibrahima Konate’s “Bambi on ice” act in Liverpool’s opening two games may persuade Fenway Sports Group to go back in for Guehi.

Centre-back: Manuel Akanji (Man City)

Manuel Akanji has two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad (Photo: Getty)

Akanji is fourth choice at best at the heart of City’s defence, with vice-captain Ruben Dias, fit-again John Stones, and currently sidelined Josko Gvardiol all ahead of him in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order.

Where could he go? Crystal Palace, if Guehi goes. Galatasaray if not.

Left-back: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Integral in his first season, but less influential since. Mikel Arteta prefers Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Jurrien Timber to Zinchenko, whose status would be further diminished if Piero Hincapie joins from Bayer Leverkusen.

Where could he go? The Turkish Super League looks an obvious landing spot. Fenerbahce, perhaps.

Centre-midfield: Yves Bissouma (Tottenham)

Missed the Super Cup due to a lax attitude to time-keeping. It seems to be one infraction too many from Bissouma, who has frustrated a succession of Tottenham Hotspur managers. Joao Palhinha’s arrival has made him surplus to requirements.

Where could he go? West Ham desperately need some dynamism in midfield, and at 28, Bissouma still has the legs to get around the pitch.

Right wing: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Raheem Sterling struggled on loan at Arsenal last season from Chelsea (Photo: Getty)

Sterling is a four-time Premier League winner, an 82-cap England international and still only 30. And yet, his name has barely cropped up in the transfer rumour mill. It is all a bit sad really.

Where could he go? His “Big Six” days are over after a disappointing spell with Chelsea and a calamitous loan at Arsenal.

Fulham need wingers after losing Willian and Reiss Nelson. A loan could suit all parties.

Left wing: Jadon Sancho (Man Utd)

Manchester United will have to take a huge hit on a player they bought for £73m four years ago. Chelsea paid £5m to avoid buying him after a loan spell, while The i Paper reported that Sancho turned down a £20m switch to Roma.

The sooner he leaves Old Trafford, the better.

Where could he go? Borussia Dortmund (again, again).

Striker: Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Chelsea’s undisputed first-choice striker over the past two seasons has slipped down the food chain following the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

He is a frustrating finisher, sure, and has developed a worrying habit of getting himself sent off recently, but surely the Senegal international would be a good pick-up for somebody?

Where could he go? Aston Villa are sniffing around, with Unai Emery apparently a fan, but don’t rule out Newcastle if a certain Swede gets his wish.

Striker: Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

Obviously, the player who has defined this transfer window more than any other, despite not even going anywhere (yet), is included. Hell, give him the captain’s armband too.

Isak’s temper tantrums have not had the desired effect so far, but now that Newcastle and Liverpool’s fixture is out of the way, perhaps there will be some movement.

Whatever happens, there will be a resolution to the saga of the summer one way or another.

Where could he go? Liverpool, obviously.

Striker: Rasmus Hojlund (Man Utd)

Unsurprisingly, the inexperienced Hojlund struggled to match expectations in Manchester, so what did United do? Spend another seventy-odd million on another raw centre-forward in Benjamin Sesko. The definition of insanity is…

The Dane doesn’t seem particularly desperate to leave, and a loan back to Serie A looks a smart short-term solution.

Where could he go? Napoli need a striker with Romelu Lukaku out for three or four months with a thigh injury, and Antonio Conte loves shopping for Premier League players.