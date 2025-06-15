My Premiership team of the season

The i Paper’s Hugh Godwin picks his 15 outstanding players from the 2024-25 season

Following Bath’s victory over Leicester Tigers in Saturday’s final at Twickenham, The i Paper’s rugby union correspondent Hugh Godwin names his Premiership team of the season for 2024-25…

15 Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

The Yorkshire-born 23-year-old made more metres with ball in hand than any other Premiership player this season. He is in line for an England XV call against France at Twickenham next Saturday, and then will tour Argentina and the USA with Steve Borthwick’s summer squad.

Mention of Argentina calls to mind Gloucester’s excellent Santi Carreras, whose move to Bath will add to the new champions next season.

14 Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

On fire for his club in two spells of the season, scoring for fun as the saying goes, either side of anything but fun as injury struck.

Honourable mentions for Sale’s rangy master of the skies Tom Roebuck, and Saracens’ Tobias Elliott for a huge impact in his first full Premiership season. Bath’s Joe Cokanasiga had big moments before an error-strewn Premiership final.

Harlequins’ Cadan Murley in action against Exeter Chiefs (Photo: Getty)

13 Rob du Preez (Sale Sharks)

Give the man a gold medal for longevity, as he has started each of Sale Sharks’ last 74 Premiership matches, and played every minute in the league this season, either at No 13 or equally reliably in the 10 or 12 jersey. Max Ojomoh of Bath has rich promise and enjoyed a try-scoring Premiership final win.

12 Joe Woodward (Leicester Tigers)

Great things can be expected of the 21-year-old who nudged the Munster-bound Dan Kelly out of the Leicester No 12 jersey, has the priceless virtue of giving himself time on the ball, and was trusted by Leicester coach Michael Cheika to start the Premiership final.

Woodward edges out Gloucester’s Seb Atkinson and Benhard Janse van Rensburg who was key to Bristol Bears’ surging start to the season.

11 Kalaveti Ravouvou (Bristol Bears)

When Bristol Bears lost the Premiership semi-final at Bath it was 80 minutes of Ravouvou at his best and… not so good.

Attack is his middle name, and a chase back and counter from his 22, battering through Bath’s Ben Spencer, created a length-of-the-field try for the Bears to adorn all their wonderful socials, and the rest of us to smile about forever.

Will Muir, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Gabriel Ibitoye were among the contenders.

10 Finn Russell (Bath)

You must be excited to see what Russell does, at the peak of his career now, when he is surrounded by the best of Britain and Ireland on the forthcoming Lions tour.

The effervescent Scot captured the second league title of his career in the Premiership final against Leicester, with a standout moment on the big stage when he made the interception for Ojomoh’s try. George Ford was great for Sale, too.

Of course it was Finn! ⭐️ Finn Russell picks off a Handré Pollard pass to set up Max Ojomoh! 😱 Follow along on our live blog below! 👇#GallagherPremFinal #GallagherPrem — Premiership Rugby (@premrugby) June 14, 2025

9 Tomos Williams (Gloucester)

Only the hardest of hearts could fail to grin when watching and re-watching Williams’s no-look basketball pass for Atkinson’s try in a typically flamboyant Gloucester win over Bristol in March.

Truth be told, the Welshman did sneak a quick glance before the pass, but that doesn’t diminish the fun and the skill – and what more do you want in a scrum-half? Ben Spencer’s title-winning run with Bath and Jack van Poortvliet’s late-season form are well worth a shout.

WOW! Rugby from another universe from @gloucesterrugby 🤩 Tomos Williams with a no-look assist to set up Seb Atkinson for the score. A stunning try! pic.twitter.com/gSNdcWgHmW — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) March 29, 2025

1 Nicky Smith (Leicester Tigers)

The Welshman showed his scrummaging strength in an initial shove near the end of the first half of the Premiership final, with a centre on the flank behind him and hooker Julian Montoya in the bin, but the re-set collapsed, and to Leicester coach Cheika’s anger, the decision went to Bath.

But the durable Smith can still be counted as one of the league’s signings of the season.

2 Tom Dunn (Bath)

His was the bloodied and bruised face of Bath’s play-off semi-final win, and a motif for the strong set-piece every champion team must possess.

Bath and Sale scored the most league tries from line-outs this season, although Sale and Luke Cowan-Dickie faltered badly in the semi-finals.

Argentina’s No 2 Julian Montoya has led Leicester well, but he and Cheika and the retiring Dan Cole and Ben Youngs now say farewell.

Tom Dunn celebrates Bath winning the European Challenge Cup (Photo: Reuters)

3 Thomas du Toit (Bath)

Much wrangling in this selection as to whether to pick the South African as a loosehead in favour of his Bath colleague Will Stuart as the No 3.

After all, Stuart has rightly surfed his form with England to find a place in the Lions squad and looks good on current evidence for a Test spot in Australia too.

But tighthead is the position where Du Toit has made most of his mighty impact, not least with 10 tries for club and country this season, including one in the Premiership final for the second year running. Outstanding.

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens)

A lot on his plate this season as captain of his club and England and the Lions, all for the first time in his career.

Yet you can be certain the 30-year-old has prepared diligently for the challenge, and along the way rarely let his standards drop across what are almost always 80-minute stints for his team.

Quinn Roux was a contender in a quietly immense season for Bath.

5 Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)

There is nothing quite as uplifting as a second row on the gallop, and Batley likes to do that with a big grin on his face, to add to the appeal and symbolise the Bears’ brash approach to the game.

Leicester’s Ollie Chessum was hampered by injury but showed snatches of the form that have put him on the Lions tour as an excellent option at lock or blindside flanker.

6 Ted Hill (Bath)

As the Bath head coach Johann van Graan put it after the Premiership final: “Ted just gets things done, as he also goes to the second row and plays for 80 minutes.”

Hill is quick and obdurate and superbly suited to a Bath side who play rugby akin to a basketball all-court press, with power applied across the field.

Saracens’ Juan Martin Gonzalez is a miracle worker on his day – have you ever seen the like of his try versus Gloucester in April, with a kick-chase, tackle, turnover and run-in, all in one move? The answer is no.

Bath Rugby’s Ted Hill ‘gets things done’ (Photo: Getty)

7 Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)

Feel pleased for the twin brother of Tom, who found a new confidence and extra level of effectiveness this season, and was rewarded with a run of England caps in the Six Nations.

Northampton’s Henry Pollock shone brightest in Europe, rather than the Premiership, although no one will forget his solo try at Sale in a hurry, and the remarkable 20-year-old is now with the Lions.

Bath’s back-row riches – Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill among them – receive an admiring thumbs-up here.

8 Tom Willis (Saracens)

Earned his place in the England team in the Six Nations, after a brief look-in during the autumn, and if his form slipped slightly thereafter it was maybe inevitable after a storming start including a showreel try against Bristol.

His rivals for this composite team include Bath’s Miles Reid and Alfie Barbeary, and Leicester’s Olly Cracknell, plus a shout for Newcastle’s Callum Chick who will be at Northampton Saints when it all kicks off again in September.