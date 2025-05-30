Five into three – who needs what to join Bath in the Premiership play-offs

Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks, Bristol Bears, Gloucester and Saracens are all in top-four contention

With the Premiership‘s regular season concluding on Saturday afternoon, five teams are battling it out for the three remaining play-off spots.

Bath are the only side already guaranteed a place in the final four, having cemented a home semi-final by winning 14 of their 17 league matches this season.

Below them though, there are just five points separating Leicester Tigers in second on 56 points and Saracens in sixth on 51, with defending champions Northampton Saints languishing in eighth and therefore out of the running.

Here are the pivotal games to keep track of and all the permutations explained…

Can Sarries capitalise on a disinterested Bath?

Arguably the most intriguing match of the weekend sees Saracens welcome Bath to StoneX Stadium, with the visitors having secured a home play-off semi-final several weeks ago before winning the Challenge Cup by beating Lyon 37-12 last Friday.

With a momentous final-four clash in the Premiership on the horizon though, Johann van Graan is likely to adopt the approach that he has taken previously and rotate his XV ahead of the trip to north London.

Saracens by contrast know that to reach the play-offs, they must at the very least draw here and hope that both fifth-placed Gloucester and fourth-placed Bristol lose to Northampton and Harlequins respectively – the latter without a bonus point – while if they want to finish third, they will need a win to capitalise on a possible Sale Sharks loss to Exeter Chiefs.

Coming second looks a very tall order for Sarries however, as they would need to bridge both a gap of five points and a points-difference gap of 42 to Leicester.

Leicester and Sale in the driving seat

Leicester will be looking to bounce back after a 43-15 defeat to Bath on matchday 17 (Photo: Getty)

Leicester know that anything less than a win for both Gloucester and Saracens means that they will definitely make the play-offs, having failed to make them in 2023-24.

Should the Tigers lose though at home to Newcastle, even with a bonus point, then their hold on second place will definitely be relinquished if Sale beat Exeter or Bristol claim a bonus-point victory over Harlequins.

The most conceivable way that Leicester slip out of the top four entirely is if they lose and Sale and Bristol both win, along with a bonus-point victory for Gloucester or Saracens (with the latter needing the significant points swing mentioned above).

Meanwhile, Sale travel to Devon knowing that anything but a loss will definitely secure their place in the top four, while even defeat at Sandy Park won’t scupper their chances if Gloucester and Saracens both falter.

If either Gloucester or Saracens do win however along with Bristol, Sale will require at least a losing bonus point to qualify for the play-offs.

Looking upwards though, the Greater Manchester outfit can overtake Leicester and secure that crucial second home semi-final spot, with just two points separating the sides.

West Country rivals vying for top four

Neither Bristol nor Gloucester have reached the play-offs for a while, with the former last doing so in 2021 and the latter last achieving that feat in 2019.

For Gloucester, the equation is simpler than for the rest: lose to Northampton, with a bonus point or not, and their top-four hopes are over.

An unlikely draw would be enough for the Cherry and Whites if Bristol lose without a bonus point against Quins and Sarries fall to defeat against Bath.

Most likely though, Gloucester will need a win, while hoping that Bristol fail to win and Sarries earn a less handsome victory than their own.

Gloucester’s win over Newcastle Falcons has kept them in play-off contention (Photo: Getty)

George Skivington’s side can even finish second, but like with Sarries’ hopes of finishing in that spot, they would need both Leicester and Sale to lose – the former without a bonus point – while claiming a bonus-point win themselves. A little unlikely.

Bristol are currently clinging on to fourth, but know that a win over Quins will guarantee them a play-off berth, while finishing second is a distinct possibility, but only if they can bridge the three-point gap to Leicester while earning at least two more points than Sale on Saturday.