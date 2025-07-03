Preps for ESG leadership summit at advanced stage

STAFF WRITER

Preparations for the 9th Annual ESG Leadership and Responsible Business Summit, organised by the Environmental, Social and Governance Network Zimbabwe (ESGNZ), are now at an advanced stage, with organisers confident the event will provide a vital platform for promoting sustainable development across Zimbabwe.

The high-profile summit, scheduled to run from 3 to 6 August 2025 in Victoria Falls, will be held under the theme:

“Towards a Sustainable Zimbabwe: Bridging Policy, Community, and Business Initiatives — A Holistic Approach to ESG in Zimbabwe.”

Speaking to Business Times, ESGNZ Executive Director Willard Razawo confirmed that preparations are progressing well, with strong interest from stakeholders across sectors.

“Preparations are at an advanced stage, with stakeholders from government, the private sector, and civil society quickly securing their bookings. We have secured reputable local and international speakers who will share insights and best practices on ESG implementation,” Razawo said.

The annual summit is regarded as Zimbabwe’s premier platform for driving dialogue and action on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. It brings together policymakers, business leaders, development partners, academics, and civil society representatives to exchange ideas, share experiences, and establish partnerships aimed at embedding ESG practices in Zimbabwe’s development agenda.

Razawo highlighted the urgent need for a National ESG Framework, noting that fragmented legislation is undermining effective ESG adoption.

“Currently, we have fragmented ESG laws, making enforcement inconsistent and difficult. There is an urgent need for harmonisation of these laws to provide clarity, accountability, and consistency in how ESG principles are implemented across sectors,” he said.

Analysts say Zimbabwe’s transition to sustainable business practices is critical in attracting responsible investment, building economic resilience, and addressing environmental and social challenges facing the country.

This year’s summit is expected to attract regional and global attention as Zimbabwe positions itself to align with international ESG standards while addressing its unique socio-economic realities.

Related