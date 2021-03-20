Priddy Ugly asks SA Hip Hop to keep the genre alive in just one way

Priddy Ugly recently took to his Twitter to plead with SA Hip Hop community to keep it alive in one simple way.

The star is definitely giving out the heat this year as he had his three album releases and one coming up soon.

At the beginning of the video, Priddy asked what was going on with hip hop and said all he asks of the community is one simple thing, just to keep rapping.

He knows that some want to dance and sing but he asks for the community to just keep rapping.

Priddy captioned the video, “HIP HOP, please tu“.

Watch video below: