Priddy Ugly Bags Major Partnership Deal For His Independent Record Label. Priddy Ugly is a diverse and multi talented rapper. Besides rapping solo, he started a music group with his long term partner Bontle Modiselle, called Rick Jade. He is going into 2021 full force and has an exciting announcement that could brighten his future even more!

South Africa’s Steyn Entertainment took to twitter to announce a new and exciting partnership deal with Priddy Ugly‘s independent record label Global African Sounds. Steyn Entertainment’s record label and management division is set to partner with Global African Sounds in an attempt to take South African sounds across the globe.

Steyn Entertainment’s tweet read, “In our continued aim of bringing South African talent to the forefront globally, Stay Low – our Record Label and Management company – has officially partnered with independent record label Global African Sounds (GAS), founded by music industry powerhouse Priddy Ugly“.

Steyn Entertainment has been responsible for some of the biggest music festivals in South Africa including Rocking The Daises and In The City.

In our continued aim of bringing South African talent to the forefront globally, @StayLowOfficial – our Record Label and Management company – has officially partnered with independent record label Global African Sounds (GAS), founded by music industry powerhouse @ItsPriddyUgly. pic.twitter.com/SBGCTYdM1i — Steyn Entertainment (@SteynEnt) March 12, 2021

Bontle Modiselle expressed her congratulations to her partner Priddy Ugly ,expressing this is where the new phase of their lives begins.

She wrote, “Congratulations to my life partner, artist and now Label Exec of Global African Sounds in partnership with Stay Low. STAYLOW/GAS. This is it! The next phase of our lives starts here, NOW! God Energy – LET’S GO!!“.

Congratulations to my life partner, artist and now Label Exec of @global.african.soundz (on IG) in partnership with @staylow_official | STAYLOW/GAS. @ItsPriddyUgly – This is it! The next phase of our lives starts here, NOW! @steynent God Energy – LET’S GO!! pic.twitter.com/QGT0Njbqai — Bontle (@BontleModiselle) March 12, 2021

Priddy Ugly announced in January 2021 that his sophomore album is complete and fans will be getting their hands on it on it soon. Above his new solo music that’ll be released soon, he mentioned that he has a Rick Jade folder will 24 unreleased songs and more music that hasn’t been exported.

The So I Dream rapper last released a full project in 2019. He dropped his album Glory on Any Territory and had exciting features including Riky Rick, Flvme, and star producer Wichi 1080.

