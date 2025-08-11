Prince Mlambo a New Hero in Motorsport – The South African Endurance Series (SAES) is proud to celebrate not just high-performance cars and racing legends, but also the unsung heroes behind the scenes. This August, the spotlight shifts to Prince Mlambo, a 26-year-old chief mechanic breaking barriers in the world of motorsport.

As the heartbeat of the Into Africa Racing team, Mlambo represents everything SAES stands for: passion, precision, and pushing beyond limits.

At just 26, he has become one of the youngest chief mechanics in South African endurance racing, overseeing every nut and bolt of a sport that leaves no room for error. With the lives of drivers in his hands and the hopes of young black South Africans on his shoulders, Mlambo’s story is one of relentless grit and extraordinary determination.

“This isn’t just about racing. It’s about showing young people in the townships and beyond that they belong in these spaces. Not just as fans, but as engineers, leaders and innovators.” ~ Prince Mlambo

More about Prince Mlambo

His rise from a technical high school in Gauteng to the high-pressure pit lanes of Kyalami and now Zwartkops Raceway, reflects SAES’s growing commitment to inclusivity, empowerment and excellence.

“Prince Mlambo’s journey is exactly why SAES exists. To drive transformation, empower hidden talent, and expand the motorsport narrative beyond the finish line, ” says SAES acting CEO, Liyema Letlaka. “He is a reminder that brilliance doesn’t always sit in the driver’s seat. Our commitment is to ensure that young professionals from all backgrounds not only find a place in motorsport, but thrive in it. Prince’s story is powerful because it’s real, it’s earned, and it’s only the beginning.”

The next round of the Southern African Endurance Series will take place at Zwartkops Raceway on 11 October 2025 and this event is about more than just speed. It’s a celebration of stories like Prince Mlambo’s.

It’s a chance to witness world-class racing machines tear across the tarmac while meeting the real people who make this sport possible, from daring drivers to detail-obsessed mechanics, many of whom are rewriting the script of motorsport in South Africa.