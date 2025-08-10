Princess Cadeisha Gets Buzz For Khago Counteraction, ‘2Times2’

Reggae singer Princess Cadeisha is pumped up about the feedback to her latest single, the saucy ‘2Times2’ single that serves as a counterpoint to the women-bashing sentiments of Khago’s ‘2 Time’ radio hit.

“I’ve been getting great feedback especially from the females, it’s their new anthem, dem love how mi ah defend their point of view,” the artiste, whose real name is Cadeisha Thompson, said, laughing.

“I did a video in my car just free styling the song and it went viral, it got over 31k views, it got lots of shares and a great response from the fans.”

She said the song wasn’t originally planned as a strike back at Khago.

“Honestly, this wasn’t planned. My producer-manager Specialist and I went into the studio last minute and just freestyled, and I came up with the concept which I wanted to be different. Khago understands because he played it on his TikTok show at the request of music fans, and it got some great forwards and fire emojis,” she said.







Princess Cadeisha is a force of nature whose voice ignites the soul with raw power, unwavering passion, and a divine sense of purpose.

“Primarily, I’m reggae-based but I incorporate dancehall, R n B, souls and Afrobeats into my music . Most of my music is about empowerment, self care and I’m aiming to be an internationally recognized artiste,” she said.

Born and nurtured in the lush land of Jamaica, Princess Cadeisha is a reggae artist from Jamaica, signed to Specialist Sound Production.

Princess Cadeisha grew up in the parish of St. Catherine Jamaica, as the only child for her mom and the youngest of her dad. She developed an early interest in music and began singing at 10 years old with a church choir. During her teens, she migrated to the US where she continued to write and record music, while performing at local events.

In 2021, she recorded a single entitled “Lose Mi Self’ that generated a buzz online. Based on that buzz, she recently inked a recording deal with independent label, Specialist Sound Productions Inc.

She released the ‘Rise Up’ EP in April 2025 which featured singles like the title track, Rise Up, Lose Mi Self’ and Hypocrite which were well received by music critics because of her fierce yet vulnerable lyrics.

“I want to remind every listener that their voice matters, their story is vital, and their light can shine through any darkness,” she said.