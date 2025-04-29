Producer Clive Hunt Teams Up With Snight B, Marcia Griffiths And Tarrus Riley For New Remix

Veteran super-producer Clive Hunt has teamed up with French reggae artist Snight B and reggae icons Marcia Griffiths and Tarrus Riley, to produce ‘Make We Dance’, a powerful cross-genre collaboration.

“The song, ‘Make We Dance’ remix came from the original idea of doing a song with Marcia Griffiths. Lamonte Savoury came up with the rhythm and he sent it over, and we worked with Omi and the youths in the studio at that time to bring the song to life,” Hunt recalled.

Marcia Griffiths

After consulting with Omi and Clifton ‘Specialist’ Dillon, the song was released. However, Hunt believed that the marketing of the song would benefit from a remix with European whiz Snight B.

“We recorded the original, then released it but I didn’t feel it got enough justice, so I sent it to Snight B and he took it to another level with his remix. Tarrus Riley heard it after Snight B did his remix, Tarrus added his part and then we just wrapped it together. We believe in this remix and hope the music-loving public will embrace it as well,” Hunt said.







The remix blends roots reggae and electronica and is a joyful celebration of rhythm and connection, bridging generations, styles, and continents. Snight B brought a fresh and melodic edge to this uplifting anthem. A gorgeous video released for the project has racked up over 430,000 since its release ten days ago.

Snight B is best known for his bold remix of Born To Be Alive and the viral Dolce Camara Remix with French rap icon Booba which racked up 30 million plus streams in a year. Marcia Griffiths, legendary member of the I-Threes who sang with Bob Marley & The Wailers, brings her timeless grace to the track. Tarrus Riley, one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary reggae, adds his powerful soul and energy. Together, they are guided by Clive Hunt, whose musical legacy spans decades and genres.

Tarrus Riley

Hunt recently teamed up with US-based indie label, Ineffable Records, whose top executives loved the idea and bankrolled the project. ‘Fields Of Gold: A Reggae Tribute To Sting’ which earned rave reviews from critics and reggae lovers worldwide.

The album includes songs voiced by Steel Pulse, Third World, Maxi Priest, The Skatalites, The Elovaters, JBoog, Big Youth, Kumar, Groundation and others.

“I am really pleased with how the whole project has unfolded,” Hunt said.