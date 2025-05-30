Promote culture as driver of unity: ED

SAMUEL NJINGA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on Zimbabweans to preserve and promote culture as a vital pillar for national unity, identity, and economic progress.

He made the appeal before a massive crowd of over 100,000 people gathered at the Rusununguko Clinic grounds in Chief Tshovani’s domain in Chiredzi, where he led the 2025 National Culture Month commemorations.

The grand celebration—attended by Cabinet ministers, traditional leaders, diplomats, artists, and cultural enthusiasts—marked one of the most vibrant displays of Zimbabwe’s cultural diversity in recent years.

Held under the theme “Celebrating Indigenous Voices,” the event spotlighted the rich heritage of the Shangani community while reaffirming the importance of indigenous knowledge systems in a fast-modernising society.

Mnangagwa described Masvingo Province as the “cradle of Zimbabwean civilisation,” referencing the Great Zimbabwe Monument, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as an enduring symbol of the nation’s cultural strength.

“Culture is the unshakable cornerstone of sustainable development,” the President declared. “Let us teach our children and young people our cultural values and traditions. Our music, literature, architecture, theatre, visual arts and fashion must become the voice of our nation.”

He outlined a suite of government initiatives aimed at revitalising the cultural and creative industries. These include increased budget allocations, the construction and renovation of cultural centres, the establishment of film studios, and training programmes for artists. These efforts, he said, are in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the devolution agenda that seeks to empower communities at the grassroots.

“By amplifying indigenous voices, we honour our past and pave the way for a more inclusive, prosperous future,” said Mnangagwa.

He also commended the First Lady’s Nhanga/Gota/Ixhiba initiative for its role in restoring traditional moral values among the youth.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira welcomed attendees by celebrating the province’s cultural and historical contributions. He highlighted Chiredzi’s role in the liberation struggle, particularly the Gonakudzingwa Restriction Camp, and urged Zimbabweans to safeguard their cultural inheritance.

“This vibrant community engages in traditional festivals such as the Budula Festival, which reflects the customs and values of our indigenous people. These are more than just performances, they are our living history,” Chadzamira said.

Despite the festive atmosphere, local concerns over underdeveloped infrastructure surfaced.

Chiredzi resident Susan Mahungo appealed for the rehabilitation of the Chilonga Bridge, calling it “broken and dangerous” and stressing the need for inclusive development to accompany cultural promotion.

Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Ambassador Anselem Sanyatwe framed the month-long commemorations as a unifying force for the country. “Culture is the heartbeat of our nation… In a world of rapid change, our culture remains our anchor,” he said.

Supported by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the National Gallery of Zimbabwe, the Culture Month activities included traditional music, dance, culinary exhibitions, indigenous language forums, and theatrical performances—all reinforcing the economic and social value of culture.

Studies by ZIMSTAT and UNESCO confirm that Zimbabwe’s cultural and creative industries make significant contributions to GDP, particularly through tourism, craft production, and the performing arts. However, President Mnangagwa also raised alarm over moral challenges such as drug abuse, early pregnancies, and gender-based violence.

In response, he called on educators, traditional leaders, researchers, and the media to take an active role in protecting the nation’s youth and cultural identity. He also urged Zimbabweans living abroad to continue serving as cultural ambassadors.

“As we step onto the global stage, let us carry our Zimbabwean identity with dignity and confidence,” he said.

Related