PSG vs Arsenal FC: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

2025-05-07
353 2 minutes read

Arsenal have a rescue mission on their hands tonight as they face Paris Saint-Germain the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Preparations have not gone smoothly, however. Defeat at home to Bournemouth at the weekend means Mikel Arteta’s side have been dragged back into a race just to qualify for next season’s competition having just weeks ago still held faint hopes of winning the Premier League.

That said, PSG also lost at the weekend – albeit with a heavily rotated team – and have only won once in their last four fixtures in all competitions. Though that came at the Emirates Stadium.

Having already dumped out two Premier League sides in the knockout stages, the Ligue 1 champions are aiming to make it a hat-trick and ensure Arsenal end the season without any silverware.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The match will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris.

Where to watch PSG vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on TNT Sports 1 ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.


