PSG vs Arsenal FC: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today
Arsenal have a rescue mission on their hands tonight as they face Paris Saint-Germain the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.
Preparations have not gone smoothly, however. Defeat at home to Bournemouth at the weekend means Mikel Arteta’s side have been dragged back into a race just to qualify for next season’s competition having just weeks ago still held faint hopes of winning the Premier League.
That said, PSG also lost at the weekend – albeit with a heavily rotated team – and have only won once in their last four fixtures in all competitions. Though that came at the Emirates Stadium.
Having already dumped out two Premier League sides in the knockout stages, the Ligue 1 champions are aiming to make it a hat-trick and ensure Arsenal end the season without any silverware.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, May 7, 2025.
The match will take place at the Parc des Princes, Paris.
Where to watch PSG vs Arsenal
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage starts at 7pm BST on TNT Sports 1 ahead of an 8pm kick-off.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia at the ground!
Arsenal have been boosted by both Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori being passed fit. The former limped off in the first leg and, subsequently, left out of the matchday squad for the defeat by Bournemouth, but trained in Paris on Tuesday night and is expected to start. Calafiori has also been declared available, but has not played since March.
Ousmane Dembele has also shaken off a knock and will start this evening for PSG. The Frenchman has been a significant doubt for the second leg, having been forced off at the Emirates with what PSG confirmed after the match was a hamstring strain.
Jurrien Timber has been passed fit for Arsenal’s trip to Paris
Arsenal FC via Getty Images
PSG vs Arsenal prediction
It’s all or nothing for Arsenal. Quite literally. Lose this evening and their season is pretty much over, with just a top-five battle in the Premier League left to play for.
Whilst the Gunners were overrun by PSG in the opening stages last week, their response midway through the first half should provide hope of completing a comeback.
Score first, quieten the crowd and a memorable night in Paris is on the cards.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
However, as seen in the first leg and against Premier League opposition since, PSG are a much improved side.
PSG vs Arsenal match odds
PSG to reach the final: 1/5
Arsenal to reach the final: 7/2
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Source link