PSG vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Having downed high-flying Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Villa will look to carry that momentum into their midweek fixture as they square up to another heavyweight European side.
Luis Enrique’s men welcomed a 13th Ligue 1 title to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, but whether they can carry their domestic form into Europe remains to be seen.
Date, kick-off time and venue
PSG vs Aston Villa is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
The match will take place at the Parc des Princes.
Where to watch PSG vs Aston Villa
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.
Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The Discovery+ app and TNT Sports YouTube channel will show highlights post match.
PSG vs Aston Villa team news
Aston Villa have a near-spotless bill of health: there are no confirmed absences in the squad. Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey had been injured, though both have returned to training and are being assessed ahead of the match. Barkley has been struggling with a calf issue since January, but the nature of Bailey’s injury has not been specified.
PSG are similarly healthy, with Lee Kang-In the only injury absence. Marquinhos is suspended, however, after receiving a third yellow card of the campaign in the second leg against Liverpool. He will return for leg two of this tie at Villa Park.
Enrique opted to rest a handful of starters including Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves, and Nuno Mendes for Saturday’s Ligue 1 tie against Angers, meaning he will have fresh legs aplenty for Wednesday.
Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form for PSG in 2025
Martin Rickett/PA Wire
PSG vs Aston Villa prediction
With just one loss since November, it is difficult to see this match going against the hosts. Aston Villa proved with their narrow home win over Bayern Munich in the league phase that they are capable of pulling off an upset, but PSG at the Parc des Princes may prove too big an ask for Emery and his men.
While Villa are in a rich vein of form, unbeaten since late February, they will struggle to match the newly crowned French champions. It may be a case of simply limiting damage in the first leg before fighting back next week in front of a home crowd.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
This will be the first competitive match between PSG and Aston Villa.
PSG vs Aston Villa match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
