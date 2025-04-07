24
1
5
16
15
9
10
18
43
25
39
35
22
33
30
44
40
23
46
38
20
34
31
2
32
48
13
4
29
3
11
8
49
14
26
37
PSG vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

PSG vs Aston Villa: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-04-07Last Updated: 2025-04-07
340 2 minutes read

Having downed high-flying Nottingham Forest at the weekend, Villa will look to carry that momentum into their midweek fixture as they square up to another heavyweight European side.

Luis Enrique’s men welcomed a 13th Ligue 1 title to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, but whether they can carry their domestic form into Europe remains to be seen.

Date, kick-off time and venue

PSG vs Aston Villa is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The match will take place at the Parc des Princes.

Where to watch PSG vs Aston Villa

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: The Discovery+ app and TNT Sports YouTube channel will show highlights post match.

PSG vs Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa have a near-spotless bill of health: there are no confirmed absences in the squad. Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey had been injured, though both have returned to training and are being assessed ahead of the match. Barkley has been struggling with a calf issue since January, but the nature of Bailey’s injury has not been specified.

PSG are similarly healthy, with Lee Kang-In the only injury absence. Marquinhos is suspended, however, after receiving a third yellow card of the campaign in the second leg against Liverpool. He will return for leg two of this tie at Villa Park.

Enrique opted to rest a handful of starters including Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves, and Nuno Mendes for Saturday’s Ligue 1 tie against Angers, meaning he will have fresh legs aplenty for Wednesday.

Ousmane Dembele has been in fine form for PSG in 2025

Martin Rickett/PA Wire

PSG vs Aston Villa prediction

With just one loss since November, it is difficult to see this match going against the hosts. Aston Villa proved with their narrow home win over Bayern Munich in the league phase that they are capable of pulling off an upset, but PSG at the Parc des Princes may prove too big an ask for Emery and his men.


Source link

2025-04-07Last Updated: 2025-04-07
340 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

2025-02-16
How to watch Japan vs Chile for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

How to watch Japan vs Chile for FREE: TV channel and live stream for Rugby World Cup game today

2023-09-10
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Sancho decision; Man Utd in bold Osimhen swap deal; Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal make Sancho decision; Man Utd in bold Osimhen swap deal; Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea

2024-07-01
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Tottenham want Ansu Fati; Chelsea in Balogun talks; Man United to sign Amrabat

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Tottenham want Ansu Fati; Chelsea in Balogun talks; Man United to sign Amrabat

2023-08-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo