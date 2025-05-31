PSG vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League final match stream, latest score and goal updates

Inter, though, have the opportunity to add a fourth star to their crest as they chase redemption, having been beaten as finalists in 2023 and pipped to the Scudetto on the last day of this Serie A campaign. They have been tipped as favourites since conceding just once in the league phase, but the knockout rounds have not been so straightforward. Their 13-goal semi-final meeting with Barcelona has already earned a rightful place in the history books. Tonight’s match could be Simone Inzaghi’s last in charge, though, amid Saudi interest.