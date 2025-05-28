PSG vs Inter Milan: Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
PSG are looking to finally claim the biggest prize in European club football for the first time after seeing off Arsenal over two legs, winning 3-1 on aggregate following a tense 2-1 second-leg victory at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.
Their reward for toppling the conquerors of holders Real Madrid is a mouthwatering tie against Inter, who outlasted Barcelona in a seven-goal thriller at the San Siro in their decider after a dramatic extra-time winner from Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi.
The two sides had played out a stunning 3-3 draw in the first leg in Catalonia in what will go down as one of the all-time great Champions League semi-final ties.
Inter are in the final for the seventh time in their illustrious history, having won three and lost three – last lifting the trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2010 and losing on their last appearance to Manchester City in Istanbul in 2023.
For PSG, it’s only their second-ever final, having been bested by Bayern Munich in Lisbon after a Covid-affected 2020 campaign.
Domestically, dominant PSG won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare this season under Luis Enrique, making it a double with an easy 3-0 win over Reims in the Coupe de France final last weekend that included an early brace from Bradley Barcola. They also won the Trophee des Champions against Monaco in Qatar in January.
Date, kick-off time and venue
PSG vs Inter Milan in the 2024/25 Champions League final is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday May 31, 2025.
The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
Where to watch PSG vs Inter Milan
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins from 6pm BST on TNT Sports 1.
Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website. You can also register to Discovery+ to watch the final for free online with no subscription.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
PSG vs Inter Milan team news
PSG named top scorer and first-leg match-winner Ousmane Dembele on the bench for the decider against Arsenal, with the French forward having been struggling with a hamstring injury since the game at the Emirates Stadium.
However, he has since started without issue and will be fit for the final, with Enrique having plenty of options to choose from.
Key striker Lautaro Martinez scored and played 71 minutes for Inter against Barcelona having been struggling with a knock suffered in the first leg, while Denzel Dumfries also returned.
Ready to go: Ousmane Dembele and Lautaro Martinez are both fit to start the Champions League final
Getty Images
Like Dembele, Martinez will be fully fit for the final, while Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski have also returned to Nerazzurri training. Defender Yann Bisseck has also shaken off a knock.
PSG vs Inter Milan prediction
PSG have almost felt cursed over recent years when it comes to their Champions League obsession, never managing to get over the line despite the riches they have lavished on star-studded but ultimately flawed teams featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, among others.
It seems somewhat ironic therefore that surely their best-ever chance of finally ending that interminable wait comes as part of a new strategy aimed at decreasing their reliance on superstars and prioritising younger players with significant potential.
Though they finished a lowly 15th during the league phase and needed to come through the knockout play-off round, they have mostly swept all before them in 2025, though Inter will target the vulnerabilities seen at home to Liverpool in the last 16 when they lost despite dominating and away at Aston Villa in the quarter-finals, when they were almost reeled in by an epic comeback.
The two clubs’ contrasting domestic fortunes should mean that PSG have far more confidence as they hunt a memorable treble, while Inter will no doubt be reeling from the loss of their title on the final day and more links between head coach Simone Inzaghi and Saudi giants Al-Hilal.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Remarkably, these two European football giants have never previously gone head to head in competitive action.
