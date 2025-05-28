49
2
10
25
46
32
15
29
22
1
5
16
11
37
8
30
34
13
23
3
35
31
40
18
14
48
9
39
44
43
4
26
33
38
24
20
PSG vs Inter Milan: Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

PSG vs Inter Milan: Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
346 3 minutes read

PSG are looking to finally claim the biggest prize in European club football for the first time after seeing off Arsenal over two legs, winning 3-1 on aggregate following a tense 2-1 second-leg victory at the Parc des Princes earlier this month.

Their reward for toppling the conquerors of holders Real Madrid is a mouthwatering tie against Inter, who outlasted Barcelona in a seven-goal thriller at the San Siro in their decider after a dramatic extra-time winner from Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi.

The two sides had played out a stunning 3-3 draw in the first leg in Catalonia in what will go down as one of the all-time great Champions League semi-final ties.

Inter are in the final for the seventh time in their illustrious history, having won three and lost three – last lifting the trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2010 and losing on their last appearance to Manchester City in Istanbul in 2023.

For PSG, it’s only their second-ever final, having been bested by Bayern Munich in Lisbon after a Covid-affected 2020 campaign.

Domestically, dominant PSG won a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title with six games to spare this season under Luis Enrique, making it a double with an easy 3-0 win over Reims in the Coupe de France final last weekend that included an early brace from Bradley Barcola. They also won the Trophee des Champions against Monaco in Qatar in January.

Date, kick-off time and venue

PSG vs Inter Milan in the 2024/25 Champions League final is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday May 31, 2025.


Source link

2025-05-28Last Updated: 2025-05-28
346 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Lionel Messi to leave PSG this summer as Barcelona prioritise fairytale return

Lionel Messi to leave PSG this summer as Barcelona prioritise fairytale return

2023-06-03
Arsenal’s potential List B players as surprise duo make Champions League squad

Arsenal’s potential List B players as surprise duo make Champions League squad

2023-09-12
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man Utd want Brobbey; Chelsea track Ferguson and Osimhen; Spurs eye Gallagher

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal and Man Utd want Brobbey; Chelsea track Ferguson and Osimhen; Spurs eye Gallagher

2024-01-12
Bloomfield felt Town delivered a true 'Luton performance' during Rams victory

Bloomfield felt Town delivered a true 'Luton performance' during Rams victory

2025-04-19
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo