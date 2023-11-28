24
11
30
26
33
37
14
35
32
39
49
15
20
44
40
29
9
21
50
3
22
31
4
38
16
8
46
2
48
23
10
47
25
43
45
7
1
5
13
18
34

PSG vs Newcastle: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

145 Less than a minute


Newcastle were rampant when the two sides met last month at St. James’ Park


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea survive a scare against League Two Wimbledon to squeeze through in Carabao Cup

Chelsea survive a scare against League Two Wimbledon to squeeze through in Carabao Cup

Chelsea injury update: Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku latest news and return dates

Chelsea injury update: Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku latest news and return dates

United Hit Nine To Equal Record Win, Wolves, Blades, Palace Net Important Wins

United Hit Nine To Equal Record Win, Wolves, Blades, Palace Net Important Wins

Pep Guardiola confirms Kevin De Bruyne ‘out for a while’ as Man City suffer huge injury blow

Pep Guardiola confirms Kevin De Bruyne ‘out for a while’ as Man City suffer huge injury blow

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo