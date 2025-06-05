I’ve seen the plans for R360

R360 references Ferrari’s F1 team and uses photos of Antoine Dupont and Ilona Maher to talk star power – but will it make people to care more?

The proposers of “R360”, a global competition of new franchise teams with all-star players, have gone to ground, with three of the principal figures contacted by The i Paper on Wednesday each refusing to comment.

But The i Paper has seen the original R360 pitch document, while one of the co-founders, ex-England captain Mike Tindall, has used his podcast to explain why radical change is needed to bring the interest and investment he says is going largely untapped.

The Premiership would clearly be impacted if R360 goes ahead, and opinion at the league’s annual awards in London on Tuesday night ranged between those who believe the idea has already crash-landed to others awaiting further developments.

Either way, the concept identifies various weaknesses in the existing rugby set-up, and here is a look at what the sport is doing about them.

Monetisation

The R360 document criticises rugby union’s “financial naivety”, as it quotes a Nielsen survey claiming the sport has 877 million fans worldwide.

This has prompted an angry Tindall to ask why the NFL in American Football generates £167bn from 400 million fans worldwide, which is 40 times more than rugby generates from more than twice the number.

“We’re obviously doing something completely wrong,” says Tindall, who says R360 would extract much more out of the existing support, with TV rights, merchandise and weekend-long events based around four matches per round, as well as adding new fans.

Rugby fans are already complaining of high ticket prices at England matches and clubs like Bath.

Mike Tindall has big plans to revolutionise the sport (Photo: Getty)

On the upside, the Premiership final this month has sold out quicker than ever, England games at Twickenham are generally oversubscribed, the Premiership has a TV contract for the next five years at up to £40m a year, the Six Nations packs ’em in, the World Cup is always a success, the British & Irish Lions has its fans – and R360 claims it will leave the international game untouched.

The auction items at the Premiership awards on Tuesday night included a trip to the ballet with Danny Care and a five-course menu with champagne at The Dorchester.

At the same time, the game supposedly wants to connect with kids in state schools and council estates. The underlying message is capitalism will take care of it. But a lot of the individual businesses in rugby are losing money.

Doing more with, and for, the players

Jonah Lomu was arguably rugby’s most transcendent figure. But did he make it big because of rugby, or in spite of it, or a bit of both?

R360 is based on star power, and its document includes photos of Antoine Dupont and Ilona Maher, without saying whether they support the project.

The R360 plans have a picture of Ilona Maher (Photo: Getty)

Premiership clubs are becoming more open to promoting their players, but one person with long experience of marketing rugby tells The i Paper: “It is kind of a nonsense that Maro Itoje plays for Saracens against Sale, in front of five and a half thousand people, when he should be playing a maximum 20, or maybe 25, games a year, in stadiums to a minimum 50,000 people.

“The top players should be playing fewer, bigger games that will generate more money.”

This “less is more” argument has never won out, or not yet.

New and untapped markets

R360 cites the USA, Brazil, Argentina, India and the rest of Asia as rugby growth areas, but the existing clubs’ attempts to tap into them have been sporadic and uncoordinated.

The European competitions do less for the likes of Romania, Spain and Russia than they used to, while embracing the established South Africans.

R360 feels like a rugby version of Rollerball, with made-up teams whose raison d’etre is to go big or go home, aimed at investors happy to think big.

The obvious charge against it is why would anyone care about (my made-up names) French Cavaliers or Japanese Juggernauts, even if Dupont or Maher were playing for them?

R360’s answer is to cite the Ferrari F1 team as “proudly Italian, a global icon and commercially successful as a luxury brand attracting high-value sponsors”. And it is worth asking whether even the most popular English rugby club Leicester Tigers could ever emulate this reach.

R360 cites Ferrari’s popularity (Photo: Getty)

The basic system is familiar town clubs playing at one home venue most of the time, and some parts of the country left out.

There used to be bigger entities in the Divisional Championship and County Championship, and Nigel Melville in these pages recently proposed Yorkshire as a better bet than a single club, if the Premiership moves to a franchise model, which they need to convince the RFU to ratify.

Super Rugby in the southern hemisphere created new teams based on provinces welded together, as did the regions in Wales. They and the existing Irish provinces are bigger entities than their clubs. But there have been many pros and cons.

The game itself

R360 slams rugby’s “complex rules and slow gameplay”, without stating what changes they would make. We have been this way before, with sevens, 10s, 12s, 13s (ie rugby league) and endless tinkering with 15-a-side.

Way back in 1979, there was a multi-club event at Wembley with 20-minute games of 15s, and Toulouse, Blackrock from Ireland and Heriot’s from Scotland meeting London clubs.

So you could say there is nothing new under the sun. And there is no guarantee that 15-minute quarters, reducing or banning scrums or line-outs, or whatever might be proposed would be more enjoyable than the current game.

The spectacle

Rugby has embraced occasional matches at big stadiums, including Saracens’ The Showdown, Harlequins’ Big Game, Bristol’s Big Day Out in Cardiff, but R360 would do that for every match in a shorter season. Or is a new competition the answer?

Some say R360 has nudged the existing clubs to bring in a World Club Cup in 2028, although it is typically half-cocked as it slashes into the European competitions in that season.

It’s funny to reflect it was the much-derided “blazers” running the old Five Nations who invented the Heineken Cup in 1995. As a Five Nations for clubs it was, purely and simply, a great idea that any fart, old or new, could get behind.

It remains to be seen if R360 is in the same bracket.