Race into the Holidays at Sandton City – Sandton City is shifting into high gear this Winter holiday. This, with high-energy entertainment and hands-on excitement. Leading the charge is the much-anticipated LEGO® F1®: Build The Thrill pop-up. Now open in the centre court, which will run until 6 August.

Here, fans of all ages can immerse themselves in the fast-paced world of Formula 1 through interactive LEGO® building zones, friendly competitions and thrilling races. From building custom racing cars to competing for a spot on the leaderboard and winning exclusive prizes, this experience is designed to keep the action going all winter long.

LEGO® sets on display and prizes up for grabs

The LEGO® F1® activation will bring Formula 1 racing to life through hands-on building zones, interactive challenges and fast-paced fun. Whether assembling a speedy racer from scratch or going head-to-head in a timed challenge, visitors are encouraged to test their skills and fuel their creativity. With the latest LEGO® sets on display and prizes up for grabs, the centre court will be the ultimate pit stop for aspiring racers and master builders alike.

More to explore

Beyond the LEGO® thrill, Sandton City has plenty in store to keep young minds engaged and entertained this holiday. At Hamleys, children can hop on the train ride, try their hand at the Zuru Xshot shooting range, or take a spin on the carousel. Toy Kingdom continues to impress with its vast range of toys, while Build-A-Bear inside the store offers little ones the chance to create a customised bear, with party packages available for groups.

Gaming fans can head to BT Games or the only stand-alone Nintendo store in the country to discover the latest titles, consoles, accessories and collectables. Those looking to big screen action can enjoy a movie at Ster-Kinekor’s dedicated kids’ cinemas, which feature bean bag seating, playground elements like slides and ball pits and a snack station. Current blockbusters on screen include Smurfs, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch and Jungle Beat 2.

Dimitri Kokinos, Asset Manager at Sandton City, says “We’re excited to offer a holiday line-up that’s both engaging and interactive. From world-class branded experiences to creative play and immersive entertainment, Sandton City remains the top destination in Johannesburg for families looking to make lasting memories.”

Sandton City continues to set the pace

With an unmatched mix of retail with over 300 stores, entertainment and world-class attractions, Sandton City continues to set the pace as Africa’s most iconic centre. For more information and regular updates go to www.sandtoncity.com or follow Sandton City on social media @sandtoncitymall.