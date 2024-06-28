The radical changes England must make after poor T20 World Cup defence

BARBADOS — When Rob Key, England’s director of cricket, looks back at this T20 World Cup campaign he will need to honestly assess whether this white-ball set-up led by coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler really have made any progress since the woeful defence of their 50-over crown in India last winter.

On the face of it, a semi-final defeat against a very good India team in conditions more akin to Ahmedabad than the Caribbean was no disgrace.

Yet the manner of the defeat and the tournament as a whole has been far from satisfactory.

Reaching the last four was the minimum requirement for Mott and Buttler. But things threatened to go south way before Thursday’s 68-run hammering in Guyana.

They were potentially saved by rain in their opener in Barbados when after failing to take a wicket in 10 overs against Scotland, Buttler’s team were set a rain-adjusted 109 to win in 60 balls.

That chase was not a given. But even after that scare they diced with danger after a 36-run pummelling by Australia.

Having been just 46 minutes away from a tournament-ending washout against Namibia, England eventually made it through to the Super Eights on net run rate – but only after Scotland blew a chance of victory against Australia in the final match of the group.

Things picked up in the Super Eights with victory against previously-unbeaten co-hosts the West Indies. But even then it should be noted this is a white-ball team that failed to even qualify for last year’s 50-over World Cup in India.

Normal service was resumed against South Africa, with the seven-run defeat close but no cigar in a match that echoed some of the team’s failings in India last winter.

Beating up the USA to seal their semi-final place gave Buttler’s team a false sense of security. And were it not for South Africa narrowly beating the Windies in the final match of England’s Super Eight group, Buttler’s team might have been taking on Afghanistan in the semi-finals.

There’s no guarantee they would have won but they would have had more of a chance than against India in conditions that played right into the hands of opponents who have grown up on slow, low surfaces like that found in Guyana.

So at the end of it all, England lost all three of their games against the best teams they faced at the tournament. Added to their horrendous run in the last 50-over World Cup, they have lost nine and won three games against full-member nations at the last two major tournaments, losing both world titles in the process.

Matthew Mott could face calls to quit

England won the 2022 T20 World Cup to unite those white-ball world crowns. But even taking that into account, their record at the past three World Cups across both formats they have eight wins to 10 defeats.

Before Mott took over that record stood at 13 wins to five losses across the 2019 50-over World Cup and 2021 T20 version.

Despite the fig leaf of reaching the last four here, this has been a poor tournament, where England have been forced to paper over the cracks since the first ball of that opening game against Scotland.

It’s not the 50-over horror show that was India but change needs to happen after this. Sacking Mott is one option. Asking Buttler to give up the wicketkeeping gloves so he can captain properly is a must if he’s to keep his job.

Old heads who are past their prime need to be moved on. Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood, a brilliant fast bowler who needs to be saved for Test cricket and who suffers from a lack of variation in T20s, are four that applies to.

Invest fully in Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Harry Brook across both white-ball formats. Identify some fresh blood to properly shake up this set-up. Next February’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a free hit.

Bring in Ben Duckett, an unused reserve here in the Caribbean, Zak Crawley, Sam Hain, Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, the all-rounder who would been at this tournament had it not been for injury.

The Hundred has its detractors. But it looks like a casting call for the next generation of English white-ball talent ahead of a much-needed revamp of both the T20 and ODI teams.

This World Cup wasn’t a shambles like India. But let’s not pretend it was good either. Change is coming. How radical it is depends on how brave Key is feeling.