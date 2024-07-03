Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates after Carlos Alcaraz on Court One
Raducanu is in fine form on the grass, after strong runs in Nottingham and Eastbourne, and the draw has opened up for her somewhat, even if a potential third-round match against ninth seed Maria Sakkari would be tricky. There will be no looking ahead to that though, as Raducanu looks to go beyond the second round at a Grand Slam for the first time since she won the US Open in 2021. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!
