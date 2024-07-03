2
49
23
16
43
1
30
22
46
35
5
26
48
3
24
18
25
32
14
31
37
29
44
34
8
20
15
39
40
4
33
38
9
13
10
11
Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates after Carlos Alcaraz on Court One

Emma Raducanu vs Elise Mertens LIVE! Wimbledon 2024 latest score and updates after Carlos Alcaraz on Court One

2024-07-03Last Updated: 2024-07-03
337 Less than a minute


Raducanu is in fine form on the grass, after strong runs in Nottingham and Eastbourne, and the draw has opened up for her somewhat, even if a potential third-round match against ninth seed Maria Sakkari would be tricky. There will be no looking ahead to that though, as Raducanu looks to go beyond the second round at a Grand Slam for the first time since she won the US Open in 2021. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!


Source link

2024-07-03Last Updated: 2024-07-03
337 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice breakthrough; Chelsea deal collapses; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice breakthrough; Chelsea deal collapses; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs latest

2023-06-30
Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Manchester United XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

2024-04-02
Man City: Pep Guardiola clarifies Ederson concussion confusion after injury in win at Tottenham

Man City: Pep Guardiola clarifies Ederson concussion confusion after injury in win at Tottenham

2024-05-15
Liverpool FC vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool FC vs West Ham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2023-09-24
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo