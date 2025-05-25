25
Emma Raducanu vs Wang Xinyu start time and how to watch French Open live today

2025-05-25Last Updated: 2025-05-25
The former US Open champion takes on Wang Xinyu, the unseeded Chinese player, in her opening round match in Paris.

Wang beat Raducanu in their only previous meeting, stunning the Briton in three sets in the last 16 in Linz back in 2021.

Raducanu was the top seed in Austria, but was shocked by Wang, beaten 6-1 6-7(0) 7-5.

The defeat ended the Brit’s season early, and was certainly a dampener following her extraordinary US Open triumph.

Revenge mission: Wang Xinyu stunned then-US Open champion Emma Raducanu in Austria back in 2021

APA/AFP via Getty Images

Since then, Raducanu has been plagued by injuries, which has hindered her progression back up the rankings.

This year, she has shown indifferent form, producing some devastating and battling victories over top seeds in big competitions, but following them up with disappointing defeats in the earlier rounds of lesser events.

Should Raducanu get past Wang, she could face four-time champion and fifth seed Iga Swiatek in the second round.


