Rafael Nadal dumped out of French Open

ROLAND GARROS — Rafael Nadal may well have played his last match at the French Open as Alexander Zverev added his name to the short list of players to have beaten him at Roland Garros with a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 win.

Nadal, 37, had previously lost just three matches in the clay-court major – two to Novak Djokovic and one to Robin Soderling – and was hoping to secure a 113th victory.

However, the 14-time champion looked short of form and fitness as Zverev snuffed out his dream of fairytale farewell – although Nadal says he is not “100 per cent” sure that this will in fact be his last time here.

That revelation last week forced French Open organisers to cancel proposed plans for a “thank you Rafa” ceremony, but it did not stop Philippe Chatrier rising in unison to salute their greatest ever champion.

Nadal did make a promise to try and come back in a few months’ time for the Olympics, where he is hoping to play doubles with Carlos Alcaraz as well as make a possible singles bid.

“That motivates me,” Nadal said afterwards. Unusually for a beaten player, he was interviewed on court – but this is Nadal.

“It’s going to be another chance. I really hope to be well prepared.

Read Next

“I have been going through a very tough two years in terms of injuries. I went all through all this process with the dream to be back here at Roland Garros.

“I could never have imagined when I was a kid, I could be here 38 years old with all the success I had here, winning so many times, something I could never dream about and it’s been a beautiful process.

“Every year has been different and what it makes it seem so special are the people behind the scenes who have helped me. It’s been unforgettable.

“The feelings you have made me feel here are unforgettable, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Spare tickets for the clash were rarer than hen’s teeth. Taylor Swift played four nights a few miles away earlier this month – a place in the front row for the Eras Tour was probably easier to come by, although not if you know the right people. Within an hour of the draw being made, fellow players were told even their allocation had sold out – but that did not stop Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek finding a way into some choice seats.

The two men, both of whom will expect to face Zverev later on in this tournament, were largely stoic in their demeanour. Swiatek though, a self-confessed Nadal fan, was unable to show such restraint, covered her mouth in horror when he found himself in trouble.

She would not have enjoyed the first set then, as Zverev set about taming the hysterical exuberance of the Chatrier atmosphere.

He did so to great effect, breaking in the very first game of the match and closing out the opening set with a second break after 54 minutes.

But the overwhelming majority of the 15,000 on court finally found their voice in the second set when the Spanish left-hander gave them cause.

Three Nadal errors gifted Zverev break points at 1-2, only for his opponent to save both, the second with an ace, and then hold serve. He celebrated winning the game as though it was his 15th title, running towards the net and jumping into the air with fist cocked, a trademark look.

Iga Swiatek, bottom row fourth from left, Carlos Alcaraz, top row third from left, and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, standing right in blue sweater and white cap, all watched Nadal’s first round (Photo: AP)

It rallied the crowd and Nadal himself, who drew rare consecutive errors from Zverev in his next service game and then converted break point for the first time with a perfectly placed drop shot that the German could not run down. The Chatrier roof almost came off.

Zverev though is made of sterner stuff. This is not the same player who blew a two-set lead in the 2020 US Open final or at one point lost four grand slam semi-finals in a row. With the Rome title just a week ago, this is a man with renewed confidence in his body and his tennis.

The world No 4 withstood the onslaught, allowing the crowd to chant at him for a few games, settling back into his service rhythm and then, as Nadal served for the second set, producing sweetly struck baseline winners on both wings to break Nadal to love. What air remained in the stadium was sucked out when Zverev then took the second set in a tie-break.

It was only the second time in his entire Roland Garros career that Nadal had lost the opening two sets of a match; the other one was in a straight-sets quarter-final defeat to Djokovic nine years ago.

Nadal was determined to rage against the dying of the light, drawing first blood in the third set after Zverev offered him a tiny window in which to force a running, passing forehand.

That ability has not left him, but front-running appears to have done so. Zverev broke straight back – admittedly via a fortuitous framed overhead – and when Nadal produced a costly double-fault in the seventh game of the set, the German pounced.

Nadal’s fighting spirit could not be faulted, right to the end. He does not know how to give up.