Ramaphosa lauds ZAS as catalyst for economic growth

ROBIN PHIRI

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) as a longstanding platform that reflects the commitment to use agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth, sustainable development, and historical redress.

Speaking at the official opening of the 115th edition of the ZAS in the capital Harare on Friday, Ramaphosa emphasised that agriculture remains the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy.

He applauded government efforts to revive the sector through policy reforms, investment in irrigation and mechanisation, and initiatives aimed at empowering both large- and small-scale farmers.

“Over the 130 years since its founding, the value and importance of this agricultural show has endured and grown,” Ramaphosa said.

He noted that the event has stood firm despite multiple challenges. “This premier event has weathered strong headwinds , political, economic and increasingly ecological.

Even amidst these challenges, the new democratic government of Zimbabwe had to take on the momentous task of dismantling colonial-era patterns of land ownership,” he stated.

Ramaphosa drew parallels between Zimbabwe and South Africa, noting that both countries endured colonial systems where commercially productive land was concentrated in the hands of the minority, while the black majority were confined to communal areas, largely excluded from commercial farming.

“It was therefore essential for both historical redress and food security, development and economic growth that the government embarked on ambitious reforms to facilitate the entry of black Zimbabweans into productive agriculture, including support to small-scale farmers,” he said.

Turning to contemporary challenges, Ramaphosa highlighted the devastating effects of climate change on agriculture, citing recurrent droughts that have threatened food security. He stressed the importance of adaptation and cross-border collaboration.

“Biosecurity is another area in which we must step up our cooperation. Outbreaks of foot and mouth disease, avian or bird flu, crop infections and others, call on us to pool our resources and strengthen our collaboration, including through our respective research institutions,” Ramaphosa urged.

The South African leader also underscored the need to harness modern technology to boost agricultural output. He pointed to the growing role of artificial intelligence and geospatial agriculture, which uses earth observation data, already being applied in sectors of agriculture in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“Such innovation will be key as we collectively build resilience in pursuit of food security. It will also help to make our industries more competitive in the global trading market and to make use of the substantial opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Ramaphosa said.

He further emphasised the importance of investment in small and medium-scale farming enterprises, particularly those led by women and youth, describing agricultural cooperation as critical to sustaining jobs across the region.

Figures from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) indicate that agriculture provides between 60 and 80 percent of employment in the Southern African region.

Against this backdrop, Ramaphosa called for stronger private sector involvement.

“We must therefore work towards a more enabling regulatory environment to further boost this sector. We need,” he said.

“I call on the private sectors in both Zimbabwe and South Africa to use this show to explore avenues for greater collaboration that will result in more trade and investment across our borders. We need investment in the provision of seeds, training, irrigation schemes, storage facilities and in agro-processing.”

In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa said the 115th edition of the ZAS was aligned with the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), which seeks to improve domestic production, strengthen marketing systems, and facilitate regional trade in food staples.

“The development of road, rail and aviation infrastructure is a key catalyst to take agriculture to an even higher level,” he said.

Related