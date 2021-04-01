Rami Chuene covers TrueLove magazine

Rami Chuene will be the face of TrueLove magazine for the month of April/May.

The actress is April cover girl for the magazine and many of her fans are gushing over her beauty.

In the magazine, Rami opened up about taking a stand in an industry that punishes being bold and speaking out.

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela shared this on his Twitter saying:Rami Chuene is April cover girl .The inimitable actress is TrueLove’s April/May cover star. In the issue Rami opens up about taking a stand in an industry that punishes being bold and speaking out. The issue is on stands now.”

