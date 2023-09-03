Rangers vs Celtic live stream: How can I watch Old Firm derby on TV in UK today?

Ibrox hosts what is set to be an early indicator as to the destination of the Scottish Premiership title this season, after both teams failed to make a perfect start.

Rangers were beaten at Kilmarnock on the opening day and have since been dumped out of the Champions League in a midweek humbling at the hands of PSV.

Celtic, meanwhile, were booed off in a home draw with St Johnstone last weekend.

Brendan Rodgers may be an experienced head in such games but is still getting to grips with his squad on his second spell in the hotseat.

Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 11am BST ahead of a noon kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.