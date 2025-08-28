16
4
48
26
18
5
44
24
34
8
39
14
38
20
23
10
13
35
9
11
43
30
22
1
32
49
2
31
29
33
3
37
40
15
25
46
Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-08-28Last Updated: 2025-08-28
334 2 minutes read

Both sides endured miserable Champions League experiences in midweek which will increase the pressure on the outcome of this Scottish Premier League showdown.

Rangers were thumped 6-0 away at Club Brugge on Wednesday night to lose 9-1 on aggregate in their play-off qualifier and are still searching for a first league win under new head coach Russell Martin.

Meanwhile, 24 hours earlier, Celtic were beaten on penalties by Kazakh outfit Kairat after failing to score across both legs.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have, however, made a strong start to the defence of their crown, winning all three league games so far without conceding a goal.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Rangers vs Celtic is scheduled for a 12pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

The match will take place at Ibrox.

Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 11am BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 12pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

Rangers vs Celtic team news

Russell Martin will almost certainly ring the changes as he seeks an immediate reaction from his players to the 6-0 loss against Club Brugge.

Max Aarons could be further punished for his red card in Belgium with captain James Tavernier on standby to start at right-back.

Cyriel Dessers and on-loan Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore are pushing to start having been unused substitutes in Brugge.

As for Celtic, Brendan Rodgers has to make checks over the fitness of his players following a long haul journey to and from Kazakhstan in midweek.


Source link

2025-08-28Last Updated: 2025-08-28
334 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham formulate transfer plan after Harry Kane exit with sales and Gift Orban bid readied

Tottenham formulate transfer plan after Harry Kane exit with sales and Gift Orban bid readied

2023-08-14
Mikel Arteta cools Arsenal injury fears as surprising Carabao Cup substitutions explained

Mikel Arteta cools Arsenal injury fears as surprising Carabao Cup substitutions explained

2024-10-31
Miami Grand Prix 2024 LIVE! F1 race stream and updates

Miami Grand Prix 2024 LIVE! F1 race stream and updates

2024-05-05
I started a family after winning Olympic gold

I started a family after winning Olympic gold

2025-04-20
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo