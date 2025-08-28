Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
Both sides endured miserable Champions League experiences in midweek which will increase the pressure on the outcome of this Scottish Premier League showdown.
Rangers were thumped 6-0 away at Club Brugge on Wednesday night to lose 9-1 on aggregate in their play-off qualifier and are still searching for a first league win under new head coach Russell Martin.
Meanwhile, 24 hours earlier, Celtic were beaten on penalties by Kazakh outfit Kairat after failing to score across both legs.
Brendan Rodgers’ side have, however, made a strong start to the defence of their crown, winning all three league games so far without conceding a goal.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Rangers vs Celtic is scheduled for a 12pm BST kick-off on Sunday, August 31, 2025.
The match will take place at Ibrox.
Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage starts at 11am BST on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR ahead of the 12pm kick-off.
Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
Rangers vs Celtic team news
Russell Martin will almost certainly ring the changes as he seeks an immediate reaction from his players to the 6-0 loss against Club Brugge.
Max Aarons could be further punished for his red card in Belgium with captain James Tavernier on standby to start at right-back.
Cyriel Dessers and on-loan Tottenham youngster Mikey Moore are pushing to start having been unused substitutes in Brugge.
As for Celtic, Brendan Rodgers has to make checks over the fitness of his players following a long haul journey to and from Kazakhstan in midweek.
The good news for the Hoops is no fresh injuries have been reported. Adam Idah is in contention to lead the line, but Daizen Maeda could keep his place.
Kieran Tierney is set for his first taste of Old Firm action since 2019 as he looks to preserve a proud record of never losing a league game against Rangers.
Lucky charm: Kieran Tierney

Rangers vs Celtic prediction
Form book tends to go out the window when it comes to the Old Firm derby and there’s every expectation that will be the case for this showdown too.
It’s safe to say the pressure is very much on Martin as losing his first derby in the same week as Rangers failing to make the Champions League proper would surely see some supporters calling for his head – even at this early stage.
That said, a lack of experience in this fixture could count against Martin as Celtic make it four wins from four at the start of the season.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Rangers are unbeaten in the last three meetings against Celtic, winning 3-0 at Ibrox at the start of 2025 before earning a point in the most recent clash back in May.
Rangers vs Celtic match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
