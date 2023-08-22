Rangers vs PSV live stream: How can I watch Champions League on TV in UK today?

These two teams met at the same stage last season, which the Scottish side won 3-2 on aggregate thanks to a huge away win in the Netherlands.

Rangers will be hoping lightning strikes twice as they look to make the Champions League group stage in successive seasons, a feat not achieved since 2011. Manager Michael Beale rested a number of established stars last time out with tonight’s game in mind.

PSV, though, have started the season with five wins from five games and Rangers will need the full support of the Ibrox crowd tonight.

Here’s how to watch the action…

Read More

Where to watch Rangers vs PSV

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST for an 8pm BST kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the TNT Sport app.