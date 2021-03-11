Rap Case Episode 35 (Zim Hip-Hop Awards| Rap Star Auditions | Shoko Festival 2020 | House Of Arts)
Zim Hip-Hop Awards 2020 Tenth Edition Hosted By Pogues Whiskey | Rap Star First Auditions Held In Harare & MobX Part Of The Judges Panel | Shoko Festival 2020 Phoenix Edition | House Of Arts – Key To The City | Red Nation Live Podcast Episode 23 With SinBad | WcW : Phreshy | Top 5 D.O.A : TOP 5 TV Series To Watch | New Release – Phreshy Featuring GZE – Haungamugone , Crooger Featuring R.Peels – Ice Lolo (Video) | R.Peels – Bigaz (Video), Skillz – Dzimudzangara (EP), Holy Ten Featuring Pro Beats – Murder, Takura – Star Signs (EP)
Credits :
Directed By Carlos MobG Mafika
Produced By MobXTheDon Mafika
Administration : Carlos MobG Mafika & Ashley Magadza
BackTrack Produced By Dj Vontye (Tora Mari Instru)
Video Edited By Carlos MobG Mafika
Sound Recorded & Engineered By MobXTheDon & Ashley Magadza
Presenter : MobXTheDon Mafika
Assistant : Marlon Chipfumo
Recorded & Filmed @MobEntertainment (MobEnt Zim), Southerton, Harare, Zimbabwe, Africa
Executive Directors : Carlos MobG Mafika & MobXTheDon Mafika
All Rights Reserved
MobEnt 2020