Rasmus Hojlund ‘signs Manchester United contract’ as unveiling date confirmed

M

anchester United are set to confirm Rasmus Hojlund as their third summer signing with the striker now having signed his contract on a £72million move.

Hojlund arrived in Manchester later than planned on Tuesday, meaning there have been delays to the official confirmation of the deal. United on Saturday agreed to pay Atalanta £64m for the youngster, plus a further £8m in add-ons.


