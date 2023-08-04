Rasmus Hojlund ‘signs Manchester United contract’ as unveiling date confirmed

M anchester United are set to confirm Rasmus Hojlund as their third summer signing with the striker now having signed his contract on a £72million move.

Hojlund arrived in Manchester later than planned on Tuesday, meaning there have been delays to the official confirmation of the deal. United on Saturday agreed to pay Atalanta £64m for the youngster, plus a further £8m in add-ons.

It is an eye-opening price for a player with limited experience – he scored just nine league goals last season – but United were forced to look at other targets after first-choice Harry Kane let it be known he was not interested in joining another Premier League club.

Hojlund has now passed his medical and already filmed his first interview as a United player. Fabrizio Romano reports that the 20-year-old has also finally signed his contract, which runs for five years with the option of a further year.

United believe Hojlund is a ‘rough diamond’ who can grow into one of Europe’s best forwards, and fans are expected to get that first glimpse of the player when he is unveiled at Old Trafford on Saturday before the pre-season match against Lens.