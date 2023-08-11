Rasmus Hojlund shirt number ‘confirmed’ as Manchester United star heads for exit

The youngster last week joined from Atalanta in a deal worth a staggering £72million.

United confirmed their shirt numbers for the season earlier this week, but Hojlund was a curious omission. The club explained: “New signing Rasmus Hojlund has not yet been given a number as he works to reach match fitness following his arrival from Atalanta. The centre-forward’s number will be confirmed in due course.

“Others will start the season in their existing numbers, but with the possibility of change after the transfer window closes when it will be clear which other numbers in the squad are vacant.

Manchester United via Getty Images

“Fans are urged to consider this risk when buying numbered replica jerseys in the next few weeks. Most numbers will remain unchanged from the list submitted to the Premier League on Thursday.”

It appears that Hojlund was waiting for one United star to leave before making his pick, as he wanted Fred’s No17 shirt. Hojlund wore the No.17 jersey at previous club Atalanta, and Fred is set to join Fenerbahce in a deal worth around £13million.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Hojlund will take the No17 shirt once Fred’s exit is confirmed, but fans will be waiting a little while before they see their new man in action.

The club stated: “It’s likely to be a few weeks before we see him with his boots on, due to a small issue he sustained in pre-season with his former club.

“Rasmus’s recovery is progressing well however, and we already know he’ll be itching to get out there as soon as possible.”