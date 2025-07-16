Reading vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds
A relatively strong team should be on show against the Royals, as Frank gets a proper opening look at his squad a month out from their first game of the new Premier League season.
Former crisis club Reading, meanwhile, are entering into a new era of their own after a takeover by former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig was completed in May and finally saw Dai Yongge’s reign come to an end.
Noel Hunt’s side – who narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day last term despite their off-field struggles – kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 5-1 win over non-league Hungerford Town, before drawing 0-0 at Gillingham last weekend and then defeating rivals Swindon 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game held at their Bearwood Park training ground on Tuesday.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Reading vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday July 19, 2025.
The match will take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – formerly the Madejski Stadium – in Reading, Berkshire.
Where to watch Reading vs Tottenham
TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.
Live stream: Spurs fans will be able to stream the game live on SPURSPLAY. A 12-month subscription costs £45.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Sam Tabuteau at the ground.
Reading vs Tottenham team news
Reading handed debuts to new signings Paudie O’Connor, Finley Burns and Mark O’Mahony at Gillingham, while Ben Elliott made his long-awaited return from injury off the bench against Swindon.
However, Harvey Knibbs has not featured so far this summer due to injury and Hull loanee Matty Jacob has also not played yet, while club captain Andy Yiadom was absent in midweek.
Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan scored against Swindon but has still not had an extension to his expiring contract announced, with Reading notably short in forward areas. The likes of Tyler Bindon, Amadou Mbengue, Jayden Wareham and Michael Craig have all now departed.
Their other new signing is goalkeeper Jack Stevens, who will back up No1 Joel Pereira after the departures of David Button and Coniah Boyce-Clarke. Joe Morrell and Yeboah Amankwah have both been on trial.
Key absentee: Harvey Knibbs has missed Reading’s opening three pre-season friendlies due to injury
Frank will have spent the week taking a full look at his Spurs squad, after the last remaining first-team stars returned. He will be keen to give as many as possible a runout on Saturday, and a debut for Kudus is expected. Young defender Kota Takai, who has joined from J1 League side Kawasaki Frontale, is also in contention.
Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso, who have both signed permanently, should feature, while the likes of the returning Manor Solomon, Yang Min-hyeok, Alfie Devine, Ashley Phillips, Jamie Donley, Alfie Dorrington and Will Lankshear will be hoping for a chance to impress the new manager. Bryan Gil is keen to leave the club so may not be involved.
Reading vs Tottenham prediction
The result is never that important in these early pre-season runouts, but that’s not to say that Frank won’t be keen to record a positive one in his first game in charge.
There should be plenty of players on show from both teams, and those in white will be keen to make a good first impression on the new manager. Coupled with the gulf in class between the two squads, then Spurs should be looking to start their pre-season on the front foot.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
It has been 12 years since Reading and Spurs last played each other, when the Royals were in the Premier League.
Reading vs Tottenham match odds
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
