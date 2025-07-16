29
Reading vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

2025-07-16Last Updated: 2025-07-16
334 2 minutes read

A relatively strong team should be on show against the Royals, as Frank gets a proper opening look at his squad a month out from their first game of the new Premier League season.

Former crisis club Reading, meanwhile, are entering into a new era of their own after a takeover by former Wycombe owner Rob Couhig was completed in May and finally saw Dai Yongge’s reign come to an end.

Noel Hunt’s side – who narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs on the final day last term despite their off-field struggles – kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 5-1 win over non-league Hungerford Town, before drawing 0-0 at Gillingham last weekend and then defeating rivals Swindon 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors game held at their Bearwood Park training ground on Tuesday.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Reading vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday July 19, 2025.

The match will take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – formerly the Madejski Stadium – in Reading, Berkshire.

Where to watch Reading vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

Live stream: Spurs fans will be able to stream the game live on SPURSPLAY. A 12-month subscription costs £45.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert insight and analysis from Sam Tabuteau at the ground.

Reading vs Tottenham team news

Reading handed debuts to new signings Paudie O’Connor, Finley Burns and Mark O’Mahony at Gillingham, while Ben Elliott made his long-awaited return from injury off the bench against Swindon.


